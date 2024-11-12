Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - Denarius Metals Corp. (Cboe CA: DMET) (OTCQX: DNRSF) ("Denarius Metals" or the "Company") announced today that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Europa Metals Iberia S.L. ("EMI") from Europa Metals Ltd. (AIM: EUZ) ("Europa") (the "Acquisition"). EMI, now a wholly owned Spanish subsidiary of the Company, holds the Toral Zn-Pb-Ag Project (the "Toral Project") in the Leon Province, Northern Spain.

In conjunction with the closing of the Acquisition, the Company issued 7,000,000 common shares of the Company to Europa. These common shares are subject to a hold period ending on March 13, 2025. In addition, Europa also assigned to the Company its receivable for all amounts advanced to EMI, amounting to approximately EUR 3.7 million, on closing of the Acquisition. The former Option and Loan Agreements dated November 22, 2022 between Europa and the Company were terminated on closing of the Acquisition.

About Denarius Metals

Denarius Metals is a Canadian junior company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and eventual operation of polymetallic mining projects in high-grade districts.

In Spain, the Company owns a 100% interest in the Lomero Project, a polymetallic deposit located on the Spanish side of the prolific copper rich Iberian Pyrite Belt, and a 50% interest in Rio Narcea Recursos, S.L. which owns a 5,000 tpd processing plant and has the rights to exploit the historic producing Aguablanca nickel-copper mine, located in Monesterio, Extremadura, Spain, approximately 88 km northwest of the Lomero Project. The Company is also carrying out an exploration campaign on its 100%-owned Toral Project located in the Leon Province, Northern Spain.

In Colombia, Denarius Metals is carrying out construction activities at its 100%-owned Zancudo Project, which includes the historic producing Independencia mine, to develop production and cash flow expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2024 through local contract mining. The Company is currently carrying out a 10,000 meters drilling program on the Zancudo deposit which remains open in all directions.

Additional information on Denarius Metals can be found on its website at www.denariusmetals.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information," which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to anticipated business plans or strategies. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Denarius Metals to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated April 25, 2024 which is available for view on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Denarius Metals disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229663

SOURCE: Denarius Metals Corp.