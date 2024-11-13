Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024
13.11.2024 00:06 Uhr
Auraya's ArmorVox 18 is elevating Voice Biometrics to New Heights

SYDNEY, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Auraya is thrilled to unveil ArmorVoxTM 18, a game-changing release that sets a new standard for voice biometrics. Designed to empower organizations with faster, smarter, and more secure identity verification, the latest ArmorVoxTM 18 upgrade combines cutting-edge technology with a user-centric approach to deliver exceptional performance.

As the voice biometrics industry faces a seismic shift with Nuance Communications announcing the end of life for its legacy systems, organizations worldwide are left in a bind. Questions loom: How do we transition? What happens to our existing voiceprints? Amid this uncertainty, Auraya delivers a lifeline with the release of ArmorVoxTM 18.

New Era of Voice Biometrics

ArmorVoxTM 18 is packed with innovations that make voice authentication simpler and more secure. Whether managing large-scale customer interactions or protecting sensitive data, ArmorVox ensures unmatched security, and scalability. ArmorVox also enables effortless migration from Nuance legacy systems to Auraya's platform-without needing customers to re-enrol.

What's New in ArmorVox 18?

Unmatched Efficiency
Faster onboarding and seamless voiceprint management with improved calibration and enhanced system speed.

Next-Level Security
Rest easy knowing advanced cybersecurity protocols protects your data.

Simplified Management
The upgraded console delivers an intuitive interface, making administration tasks smoother than ever.

Flexibility at Its Core
Fully backward compatible and multi-tenant-ready, ArmorVox adapts to your organization's needs, no matter how complex.

Seamless Transition
Easy and efficient migration of your existing Nuance voiceprints into EVA, ensuring continuity without disruptions.

Future-Proof Technology
Built to counter evolving threats, including deep fakes, ArmorVox offers the most advanced protection with flexibility in deployment-whether on-premise, in the cloud, or hybrid.

Built for Growth
Businesses can scale effortlessly while maintaining top-tier performance. From improving customer experiences to safeguarding sensitive data, ArmorVox empowers companies to achieve their goals with confidence.

"The voice biometrics landscape is evolving rapidly, presenting both challenges and exciting new opportunities. With ArmorVox, businesses can navigate this shift seamlessly. We provide a future-proof solution with progressive security and effortless migration, eliminating any anxiety about the sunsetting of Nuance's legacy systems." - Jamie Lister, CTO, Auraya

For more information, visit www.aurayasystems.com or contact at info@aurayasystems.com.

About Auraya

Auraya is a global leader in voice biometrics, delivering innovative solutions that enhance security and improve user experiences. With a focus on advanced technology and customer success, we're shaping the future of secure, seamless authentication.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2485423/Auraya_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aurayas-armorvox-18-is-elevating-voice-biometrics-to-new-heights-302303427.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
