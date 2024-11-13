Jenoptik, the Jena-based technology group, reported a remarkable increase in profits for the third quarter, defying a challenging market environment. The company's revenue grew by 4% to €274.3 million, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) surged by nearly 15% to €59.1 million. This performance led to an improved EBITDA margin of 21.6%, significantly exceeding analyst expectations. Net profit after tax climbed to €26.6 million, representing an impressive growth of almost 25%.

Outlook and Strategic Focus

Despite a slight decline in order intake during the third quarter, Jenoptik remains confident in achieving its annual targets for 2024. The company maintains its forecast of mid-single-digit percentage revenue growth and anticipates an EBITDA margin between 19.5% and 20%. These projections account for potential impacts from the relocation to a new semiconductor facility in Dresden. Jenoptik continues to focus on growth markets such as semiconductors, electronics, and medical technology, aiming to strengthen its position as a leading photonics company.

Ad

Fresh Jenoptik information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Jenoptik analysis...