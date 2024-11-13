Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024
PR Newswire
13.11.2024 07:54 Uhr
Musim Mas Holdings: Musim Mas Achieves a Top 5 Rank in the Global Child Forum Benchmark 2024

Finanznachrichten News

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Musim Mas Group reached a significant milestone in the State of Children's Rights and Business 2024 Global Benchmark by Global Child Forum, achieving an overall score of 9.3 out of 10, placing the Group in the top five of companies globally in the 2024 benchmark. This rating underscores Musim Mas's enduring commitment to supporting children's rights, family-friendly practices, and community well-being.

Musim Mas ranks in the top five of companies globally in the State of Children's Rights and Business 2024 Global Benchmark, with a score of 9.3 out of 10.

Building on last year's score of 8.7, Musim Mas has continued to advance across the four key impact areas in the benchmark. Since 2023, the company achieved a 10 out of 10 in the Workplace sub-category impact area, recognizing Musim Mas's robust policies on family-friendly work environments and measures to prevent child labour. The group's score in the Governance and Collaboration sub-category impact area rose from 9.4 to 10, reflecting the company's strengthened governance, partnerships, and adherence to child rights frameworks. This includes having grievance mechanisms in place for internal and external stakeholders and staff.

These achievements showcase Musim Mas' proactive integration of children's rights into its business strategies. The Group has aligned its approach with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. Musim Mas's Sustainability Policy and active participation in the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) further exemplify these commitments.

"We are proud to have further improved our score and to now be ranked in the top 5, continuing to achieve "Leader" status at the Global Child Forum Benchmark. This recognition reflects our dedication to safeguarding the rights of children across our operations and communities," said Olivier Tichit, Director of Sustainability at Musim Mas. "At Musim Mas, we believe that supporting families, from comprehensive healthcare to educational opportunities, not only enhances community well-being but strengthens our workforce. Around 10,700 children living in our plantations are of school-going age. Most of them attend schools that we built and funded under our Anwar Karim Foundation (YAK)," he added.

Musim Mas has established 47 childcare centers, 11 kindergartens, and 14 schools across its plantations in Indonesia, all of which are accessible to employees' families free of charge. Scholarships are also available for higher education, with 93 awarded in and 2023 alone. The Group provides essential healthcare services for new and expectant mothers, parental leave, and pre-and post-natal care.

Contact
Name: Devane Sharma
Email: media@musimmas.com
Phone: (65) 6576 6500
Media Enquiries: (65) 9012 1582 (WhatsApp Calls only)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2556248/globalchildforum_linkedin.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/musim-mas-achieves-a-top-5-rank-in-the-global-child-forum-benchmark-2024-302303755.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
