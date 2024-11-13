Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.11.2024 08:10 Uhr
Juniper Research Reveals 2025's Critical Telecoms Trends

Finanznachrichten News

HAMPSHIRE, United Kingdom, Nov. 13, 2024, the foremost experts in telecommunications markets, is proud to reveal the 10 trendsthat are poised to transform the telecommunications landscape in 2025.

Juniper Research expects a year of seismic shifts, as telcos prioritise strategic investments in emerging technologies such as Wi-Fi 7, MVNO-in-a-Box, and early moves toward 6G - while technological innovations such as travel eSIMs and quantum computing open fresh opportunities for global connectivity.

Top 10 Telecoms & Connectivity Trends 2025

Each year, Juniper Research's team of market experts identify the key trendsthat will drive the telecoms market for the year ahead in the areas of connectivity, mobile messaging, and communication services.

For 2025, the prevailing trends are:

  1. AIT (Artificially Inflated Traffic) to Decline as Firewalls Shift the Tide Against Fraudsters

  2. Travel eSIMs to Provide Serious Competition to Traditional Roaming

  3. Direct-to-Cell to Launch Commercially

  4. Wi-Fi 7 Devices to Provide Alternative to Cellular Technologies

  5. Managed Connectivity Services to Target New Opportunities

  6. RCS (Rich Communication Services) Hype to Finally Materialise Following Apple's Adoption

  7. MVNO-in-a-Box Model to Disrupt Connectivity Markets

  8. 6G Standardisation to Begin with Lessons Learned from 5G

  9. Operators to Increase Network Efficiency, Not Capacity

  10. Quantum Resistant Network Development to Accelerate

Learn more about each of these trends by downloading our free whitepaper.

Juniper Research's VP of Telecoms Market Research, Sam Barker, commented: "The telecoms industry has experienced radical transformation that has reshaped stakeholders' approaches to established markets like mobile messaging. Looking ahead, Juniper Research expects even greater disruption in 2025, with these trends representing the most substantial impacts on telecoms next year."

Juniper Researchhas, for two decades, provided market intelligence and advisory services to the global telecommunications sector, and is retained by many of the world's leading network operators and communications platforms.

For further details please contact Sam Smith, Press Relations

T: +44(0)1256 830002

E: sam.smith@juniperresearch.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
