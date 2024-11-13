DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 13-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction in Own Shares ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Tuesday, 12 November 2024, it purchased a total of 101,889 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). Date of purchase: 12/11/2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 101,889 Lowest price paid per share (EUR): 4.50 Highest price paid per share (EUR): 4.60 Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR): 4.5707

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 214,751,117 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 214,751,117 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (EUR Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading Venue purchased share) Time) number 636 4.5500 08:11:41 1J4XA66YN Euronext Dublin 218 4.5100 08:32:49 1J4XA67JT Euronext Dublin 2,527 4.5500 09:07:30 1J4XA685O Euronext Dublin 1,307 4.5500 09:07:30 1J4XA685P Euronext Dublin 4,689 4.5500 09:07:30 1J4XA685R Euronext Dublin 1,307 4.5500 09:07:30 1J4XA685Q Euronext Dublin 221 4.5800 09:34:32 1J4XA68PI Euronext Dublin 221 4.5800 09:34:32 1J4XA68PH Euronext Dublin 4,917 4.5800 10:26:55 1J4XA69M8 Euronext Dublin 5,115 4.5800 10:26:55 1J4XA69M9 Euronext Dublin 98 4.5800 10:34:47 1J4XA69S0 Euronext Dublin 400 4.5800 10:34:47 1J4XA69RZ Euronext Dublin 5,473 4.5850 10:40:59 1J4XA69VX Euronext Dublin 1,031 4.5800 10:41:00 1J4XA69W0 Euronext Dublin 1,552 4.5850 10:41:00 1J4XA69W1 Euronext Dublin 254 4.5750 10:43:25 1J4XA69XF Euronext Dublin 421 4.5750 10:59:55 1J4XA6A5O Euronext Dublin 1,680 4.5950 11:50:55 1J4XA6B2S Euronext Dublin 3,344 4.5950 11:50:55 1J4XA6B2W Euronext Dublin 5,311 4.5950 11:50:55 1J4XA6B2T Euronext Dublin 3,138 4.5950 11:50:55 1J4XA6B2V Euronext Dublin 1,521 4.5950 11:51:01 1J4XA6B32 Euronext Dublin 3,151 4.5950 11:51:01 1J4XA6B33 Euronext Dublin 2,373 4.5950 11:51:01 1J4XA6B31 Euronext Dublin 1,466 4.5800 12:12:37 1J4XA6BBA Euronext Dublin 965 4.5800 12:12:37 1J4XA6BB9 Euronext Dublin 1,363 4.5800 12:12:37 1J4XA6BB8 Euronext Dublin 922 4.5800 12:12:37 1J4XA6BBF Euronext Dublin 399 4.5800 12:12:37 1J4XA6BBH Euronext Dublin 295 4.5800 12:12:37 1J4XA6BBG Euronext Dublin 416 4.5800 12:12:37 1J4XA6BBI Euronext Dublin 428 4.5600 12:57:57 1J4XA6C1E Euronext Dublin 426 4.5600 12:57:57 1J4XA6C1D Euronext Dublin 1,160 4.5600 12:57:57 1J4XA6C1J Euronext Dublin 536 4.5600 12:59:55 1J4XA6C24 Euronext

