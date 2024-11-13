Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
13.11.24
08:08 Uhr
4,485 Euro
-0,095
-2,07 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
13.11.2024 08:31 Uhr
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Dow Jones News

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
13-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Transaction in Own Shares 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a 
growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Tuesday, 12 November 2024, it 
purchased a total of 101,889 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback 
programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). 
Date of purchase:                 12/11/2024 
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:   101,889 
Lowest price paid per share (EUR):          4.50 
Highest price paid per share (EUR):         4.60 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR):  4.5707

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 214,751,117 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 214,751,117 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (EUR  Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference  Trading Venue 
purchased           share)         Time)          number 
636              4.5500         08:11:41         1J4XA66YN        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
218              4.5100         08:32:49         1J4XA67JT        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,527             4.5500         09:07:30         1J4XA685O        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,307             4.5500         09:07:30         1J4XA685P        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,689             4.5500         09:07:30         1J4XA685R        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,307             4.5500         09:07:30         1J4XA685Q        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
221              4.5800         09:34:32         1J4XA68PI        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
221              4.5800         09:34:32         1J4XA68PH        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,917             4.5800         10:26:55         1J4XA69M8        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
5,115             4.5800         10:26:55         1J4XA69M9        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
98              4.5800         10:34:47         1J4XA69S0        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
400              4.5800         10:34:47         1J4XA69RZ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
5,473             4.5850         10:40:59         1J4XA69VX        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,031             4.5800         10:41:00         1J4XA69W0        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,552             4.5850         10:41:00         1J4XA69W1        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
254              4.5750         10:43:25         1J4XA69XF        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
421              4.5750         10:59:55         1J4XA6A5O        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,680             4.5950         11:50:55         1J4XA6B2S        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,344             4.5950         11:50:55         1J4XA6B2W        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
5,311             4.5950         11:50:55         1J4XA6B2T        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,138             4.5950         11:50:55         1J4XA6B2V        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,521             4.5950         11:51:01         1J4XA6B32        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,151             4.5950         11:51:01         1J4XA6B33        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,373             4.5950         11:51:01         1J4XA6B31        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,466             4.5800         12:12:37         1J4XA6BBA        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
965              4.5800         12:12:37         1J4XA6BB9        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,363             4.5800         12:12:37         1J4XA6BB8        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
922              4.5800         12:12:37         1J4XA6BBF        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
399              4.5800         12:12:37         1J4XA6BBH        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
295              4.5800         12:12:37         1J4XA6BBG        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
416              4.5800         12:12:37         1J4XA6BBI        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
428              4.5600         12:57:57         1J4XA6C1E        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
426              4.5600         12:57:57         1J4XA6C1D        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,160             4.5600         12:57:57         1J4XA6C1J        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
536              4.5600         12:59:55         1J4XA6C24        Euronext

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
