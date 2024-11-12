ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) ("Atleos") reported financial results today for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Third quarter results and other recent highlights include:

Strong third quarter results exceeded revenue and profit guidance

Revenue of $1.08 billion, Service revenue reached a new high of $843 million

GAAP net income of $24 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $207 million

GAAP fully diluted earnings per share of $0.32; Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share of $0.89

Reaffirmed 2024 Guidance, Non-GAAP EPS guidance moved to high end of range

Operating cash flow of $107 million in Q3 and $264 million year-to-date

Adjusted free cash flow(1) of $38 million in Q3 and $123 million year-to-date

"NCR Atleos delivered another excellent quarter. We made significant strategic progress and expanded revenue per machine through rapidly growing new transaction types, adding new customers, and capturing more service revenue from our financial institution clients. We operated exceptionally well and improved customer performance metrics, while simultaneously working to eliminate inefficiencies associated with our separation transaction. And, importantly, we reported financial results that were better than anticipated and that allow us to again affirm our full year 2024 guidance," said Tim Oliver, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I am grateful to the 20,000 Atleos employees around the world that enabled this performance," Mr. Oliver continued.

"As we plan for 2025, our outlook is positive. We expect to see higher demand for hardware driven by both a typical replacement calendar and a desire for more capable ATMs with recycling, tap and other technologies. The outsourcing of non-core, ATM-centric services by our financial institution clients is accelerating as they transform their branch infrastructure to both manage costs and improve their customer's experience. The model of a shared financial utility of networked ATM's is getting increasing attention from banks and consumers are conducting more of their regular banking at our blue-chip retail locations. Our strategy to generate more revenue from each of the 600,000 ATMs that Atleos serves is working," Mr. Oliver concluded.

Third Quarter 2024 Operating Results

The core business segments continue to deliver strong results.

Third quarter revenue was $1.08 billion, including $790 million of recurring revenue, compared to $1.07 billion and $765 million, respectively, in the prior year period.

Third quarter gross profit was $262 million with a gross profit rate of 24.3% on a GAAP basis, compared to $268 million and 25.1%, respectively, in the prior year period. Third quarter adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP) was $286 million with an adjusted gross profit rate of 26.5%, compared to $288 million and 27.0%, respectively, in the prior year period.

Third quarter income from operations was $119 million on a GAAP basis, compared to $91 million in the prior year period. Third quarter adjusted income from operations (non-GAAP) was $164 million compared to $174 million in the prior year period.

Third quarter net income attributable to Atleos was $24 million on a GAAP basis, compared to net loss attributable to Atleos of $58 million in the prior year period.

Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $207 million compared to $210 million in the prior year period.

(1) Adjusted free cash flow-unrestricted, as defined in the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

NCR ATLEOS CORPORATION REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA SUMMARY (Unaudited) (in millions)

For the Periods Ended September 30 Three Months 2024 2023 % Change Revenue by segment Self-Service Banking $ 677 $ 656 3 % Network 332 335 (1 )% T&T 46 49 (6 )% Total segment revenue 1,055 1,040 1 % Other (1) 23 27 (15 )% Consolidated revenue $ 1,078 $ 1,067 1 % Adjusted EBITDA by segment Self-Service Banking $ 167 $ 172 (3 )% Self-Service Banking Adjusted EBITDA margin % 24.7 % 26.2 % Network 103 113 (9 )% Network Adjusted EBITDA margin % 31.0 % 33.7 % T&T 9 10 (10 )% T&T Adjusted EBITDA margin % 19.6 % 20.4 % Other (1) 3 7 (57 )% Corporate (2) (75 ) (92 ) (18 )% Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 207 $ 210 (1 )% Total Adjusted EBITDA margin % 19.2 % 19.7 %

(1) Other represents certain other immaterial business operations, including commerce-related operations in countries that Voyix exited that are aligned to Atleos, that do not represent a reportable segment. For periods after the separation from Voyix, Other also includes revenues from commercial agreements with Voyix. (2) Corporate includes income and expenses related to corporate functions and, for periods prior to the separation from Voyix, certain allocations from Voyix that were not specifically attributable to an individual reportable segment.

October 2024 Debt Refinancing

On October 17, 2024, the Company completed several transactions for its variable rate credit facilities enabled by improvements in its credit profile over the past year and market conditions. The effect of the transactions reduced the weighted average spread to SOFR by approximately 100 basis points on the Company's outstanding variable rate debt of approximately $1.7 billion. The transactions did not materially affect the outstanding principal of $1.7 billion and maturity dates of the credit facilities were unchanged.

The transactions were effectuated via a First Amendment dated as of October 17, 2024 (the "First Amendment") to the Credit Agreement dated as of September 27, 2023 (the "Credit Agreement"). The First Amendment provided for (a) an increase in the aggregate principal amount of the Company's revolving credit commitments equal to $100 million and (b) a new class of incremental term loan commitments (the "Term A-2 Commitments" and, the loans made pursuant thereto, the "Term A-2 Loans") in an aggregate principal amount equal to $300 million. The proceeds of the Term A-2 Loans were used to, among other things, prepay approximately $300 million of the Term B Loans outstanding under the Credit Agreement (the "Existing Term B Loans"). Immediately following the prepayment described above, the Existing Term B Loans were refinanced and replaced in their entirety with a new tranche of term loans under the Credit Agreement in an aggregate principal amount equal to $445 million.

The Company expects the resulting reduction in spread to SOFR in conjunction with market expectations for lower variable rates over the next year may result in meaningful incremental earnings and free cash flow in 2025.

Notes to Investors

On October 16, 2023, NCR Atleos Corporation ("Atleos", the "Company", "we" or "us") became a standalone publicly traded company, and its financial statements are now presented on a consolidated basis. Prior to the separation from NCR Voyix Corporation ("NCR" or "Voyix"), the Company's historical combined financial statements were prepared on a standalone carve-out basis and were derived from Voyix's consolidated financial statements and accounting records. Therefore, financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 may not be meaningfully comparable.

In this release, we use certain non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures include "Adjusted EBITDA," and others with the words "non-GAAP" or "adjusted" in their titles. These non-GAAP measures are listed, described and reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measures under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" later in this release.

With respect to our Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted free cash flow-unrestricted and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance, we do not provide a reconciliation of the respective GAAP measures because we are not able to predict with reasonable certainty the reconciling items that may affect the GAAP net income, GAAP cash flow from operating activities and GAAP diluted earnings per share without unreasonable effort. The reconciling items are primarily the future impact of special tax items, capital structure transactions, restructuring, pension mark-to-market transactions, acquisitions or divestitures, or other events. These reconciling items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, the GAAP measures. Refer to the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures.

Full Year 2024 Guidance

$ in millions, except per share amounts Updated FY 2024 Previous FY 2024 Guidance Consolidated Guidance Low Mid-Point High Revenue Approximately $4,300 $4,260 $4,300 $4,340 Adjusted EBITDA Approximately $785 $770 $785 $800 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS (1) Approximately $3.12 $2.90 $3.05 $3.20 Adjusted free cash flow-unrestricted Approximately $205 $190 $205 $220 (1) Incorporates consensus average SOFR rates for the year in interest expense.

2024 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

A conference call is scheduled for November 13, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the third quarter 2024 results. Access to the conference call and accompanying slides, as well as a replay of the call, are available on Atleos' web site at http://investor.ncratleos.com. Additionally, the live call can be accessed by dialing 800-753-0725 (United States/Canada Toll-free) or 786-460-7170 (International Toll) and entering the participant passcode 9522236. References to Atleos' website and/or other social media sites or platforms in this release do not incorporate by reference the information on such websites, social media sites, or platforms, and Atleos disclaims any such incorporation by reference.

More information on Atleos' third quarter earnings, including additional financial information and analysis, is available on Atleos' Investor Relations website at https://investor.ncratleos.com/.

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivalled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with approximately 20,000 employees globally.

Web site: https://www.ncratleos.com

X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/ncratleos

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Atleos.NCR/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ncratleos

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ncratleos

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ncratleos/

Cautionary Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements use words such as "expect," "anticipate," "outlook," "intend," "plan," "confident," "believe," "will," "should," "would," "potential," "positioning," "proposed," "planned," "objective," "likely," "could," "may," and words of similar meaning, as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Act. Statements that describe or relate to Atleos' plans, goals, intentions, strategies, or financial outlook, and statements that do not relate to historical or current fact, are examples of forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding: our expectations of demand for our solutions and execution and the impact thereof on our financial results and our intention to focus our resources on meeting our ATM customers' needs and extending our leadership position in digital-to-physical transactions following the spin-off. Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, which may not prove to be accurate, and involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are out of Atleos' control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements, including those factors relating to:

Strategy and Technology: transforming our business model, development and introduction of new solutions; competition in the technology industry, integration of acquisitions and management of alliance activities; our multinational operations;

Business Operations: domestic and global economic and credit conditions; risks and uncertainties from the payments-related business and industry; disruptions in our data center hosting and public cloud facilities; retention and attraction of key employees; defects, errors, installation difficulties or development delays; failure of third-party suppliers; a major natural disaster or catastrophic event; including the impact of pandemics and geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges; environmental exposures from historical and ongoing manufacturing activities and climate change;

Data Privacy & Security: impact of data protection, cybersecurity and data privacy including any related issues;

Finance and Accounting: our level of indebtedness; the terms governing our indebtedness; incurrence of additional debt or similar liabilities or obligations; access or renewal of financing sources; our cash flow sufficiency to service our indebtedness; interest rate risks; the terms governing our trade receivables facility; the impact of certain changes in control relating to acceleration of our indebtedness; our obligations under other financing arrangements; or required repurchase of any notes we may issue; any lowering or withdrawal of the ratings assigned to our future debt securities by rating agencies; our pension liabilities and write down of the value of certain significant assets;

Law and Compliance: allegations or claims by third parties that our products or services infringe on intellectual property rights of others, including claims against our customers and claims by our customers to defend and indemnify them with respect to such claims; protection of our intellectual property; changes to our tax rates and additional income tax liabilities; uncertainties regarding regulations; lawsuits and other related matters; changes to cryptocurrency regulations;

Governance: actions or proposals from stockholders that do not align with our business strategies or the interests of our other stockholders; and

Separation: the failure of Atleos to achieve some or all of the expected strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities expected from the spin-off; that Atleos may incur material costs and expenses as a result of the spin-off; that Atleos has limited history operating as an independent, publicly traded company, and Atleos' historical and pro forma financial information is not necessarily representative of the results that it would have achieved as a separate, publicly traded company and therefore may not be a reliable indicator of its future results; Atleos' obligation to indemnify NCR pursuant to the agreements entered into in connection with the spin-off (including with respect to material taxes) and the risk NCR may not fulfill any obligations to indemnify Atleos under such agreements; that under applicable tax law, Atleos may be liable for certain tax liabilities of NCR following the spin-off if NCR were to fail to pay such taxes; that agreements binding on Atleos restrict it from taking certain actions after the distribution that could adversely impact the intended U.S. federal income tax treatment of the distribution and related transactions; potential liabilities arising out of state and federal fraudulent conveyance laws; the fact that Atleos may receive worse commercial terms from third-parties for services it presently receives from NCR; that after the spin-off, certain of Atleos' executive officers and directors may have actual or potential conflicts of interest because of their previous positions at NCR; potential difficulties in maintaining relationships with key personnel; that Atleos will not be able to rely on the earnings, assets or cash flow of NCR and NCR will not provide funds to finance Atleos' working capital or other cash requirements.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Financial Measures. While Atleos reports its results in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States, or GAAP, in this release Atleos also uses the non-GAAP measures listed and described below.

Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP), Adjusted Gross Profit Rate (Non-GAAP), Adjusted Income from Operations (Non-GAAP), Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share. Atleos' Adjusted Gross Profit (non-GAAP), Adjusted Gross Profit Rate (non-GAAP), Adjusted Income from Operations (non-GAAP), and Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share are determined by excluding, as applicable, acquisition-related costs; pension mark-to-market adjustments, pension settlements, pension curtailments and pension special termination benefits; separation-related costs; amortization of acquisition-related intangibles; stock-based compensation expense; transformation and restructuring charges (which includes integration, severance and other exit and disposal costs); Voyix legal and environmental indemnification expense, and other special (expense) income items from Atleos' GAAP gross profit, expenses, income from operations, interest and other income (expense), income tax expense, effective income tax rate, net income (loss) attributable to Atleos, and earnings per share, respectively. Due to the nature of these special items, Atleos' management uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate year-over-year operating performance. Atleos believes these measures are useful for investors because they provide a more complete understanding of Atleos' underlying operational performance, as well as consistency and comparability with Atleos' past reports of financial results.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA). Atleos' management uses the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA because it provides useful information to investors as an indicator of performance of the Company's ongoing business operations. Atleos determines Adjusted EBITDA based on GAAP Net income (loss) attributable to Atleos plus interest expense, net; plus income tax expense (benefit); plus depreciation and amortization; plus acquisition-related costs; plus pension mark-to-market adjustments, pension settlements, pension curtailments and pension special termination benefits; plus separation-related costs; plus transformation and restructuring charges (which includes integration, severance and other exit and disposal costs); plus stock-based compensation expense; plus Voyix legal and environmental indemnification expense; plus other special (expense) income items. These adjustments are considered non-operational or non-recurring in nature and are excluded from the Adjusted EBITDA metric utilized by our chief operating decision maker ("CODM") in evaluating segment performance and are separately delineated to reconcile back to total reported income attributable to Atleos. This format is useful to investors because it allows analysis and comparability of operating trends. It also includes the same information that is used by Atleos management to make decisions regarding our segments and to assess our financial performance. Refer to the table below for the reconciliations of Net income (loss) attributable to Atleos (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP).

Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated based on Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin by segment is calculated based on segment Adjusted EBITDA divided by the related component of revenue. This measure is used by Atleos' management for the reasons referenced above.

Adjusted free cash flow-unrestricted. Atleos defines Adjusted free cash flow-unrestricted as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment, less additions to capitalized software, plus/minus the change in restricted cash settlement activity, plus/minus net reductions or reinvestment in the trade receivables facility established in the fourth quarter of 2023 due to fluctuations in the outstanding balance of receivables sold, plus/minus financing payments/receipts of owned ATM capital expenditures, plus pension contributions and settlements, and plus legal and environmental indemnification payments made to Voyix. Restricted cash settlement activity represents the net change in amounts collected on behalf of, but not yet remitted to, certain of the Company's merchant customers or third-party service providers that are pledged for a particular use or restricted to support these obligations. These amounts can fluctuate significantly period to period based on the number of days for which settlement to the merchant has not yet occurred or day of the week on which a reporting period ends. We believe Adjusted free cash flow-unrestricted information is useful for investors because it indicates the amount of cash available after these adjustments for, among other things, investments in Atleos' existing businesses, strategic acquisitions, and repayment of debt obligations. Adjusted free cash flow-unrestricted does not represent the residual cash flow available, since there may be other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted from the measure. Adjusted free cash flow-unrestricted does not have a uniform definition under GAAP, and therefore Atleos' definition may differ from other companies' definitions of this measure. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, cash flows from operating activities under GAAP.

Atleos' definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly-titled measures reported by other companies and cannot, therefore, be compared with similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as substitutes for, or superior to, results determined in accordance with GAAP.

Use of Certain Terms

Recurring revenue. All revenue streams from contracts where there is a predictable revenue pattern that will occur at regular intervals with a relatively high degree of certainty. This includes hardware and software maintenance revenue, processing revenue, interchange and network revenue, Bitcoin-related revenue, and certain professional services arrangements, as well as term-based software license arrangements that include customer termination rights.

NCR ATLEOS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

For the Periods Ended September 30 Three Months Nine Months ($ in millions, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Product revenue $ 235 $ 252 $ 722 $ 748 Service revenue 843 815 2,487 2,345 Total revenue 1,078 1,067 3,209 3,093 Cost of products 201 209 623 619 Cost of services 615 590 1,850 1,739 Total gross profit 262 268 736 735 % of Revenue 24.3 % 25.1 % 22.9 % 23.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 127 160 391 445 Research and development expenses 16 17 47 54 Income from operations 119 91 298 236 % of Revenue 11.0 % 8.5 % 9.3 % 7.6 % Interest expense (79 ) (2 ) (237 ) (2 ) Related party interest expense, net - (4 ) - (13 ) Other income (expense), net (3 ) 5 4 6 Total interest and other expense, net (82 ) (1 ) (233 ) (9 ) Income before income taxes 37 90 65 227 % of Revenue 3.4 % 8.4 % 2.0 % 7.3 % Income tax expense 14 147 22 195 Net income (loss) 23 (57 ) 43 32 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1 ) 1 (2 ) 1 Net income (loss) attributable to Atleos $ 24 $ (58 ) $ 45 $ 31 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Atleos common stockholders Basic $ 0.33 $ (0.82 ) $ 0.63 $ 0.44 Diluted $ 0.32 $ (0.82 ) $ 0.61 $ 0.44 Weighted average common shares outstanding (1) Basic 72.3 70.6 72.0 70.6 Diluted 74.5 70.6 73.7 70.6

(1) On October 16, 2023, the date of Separation, 70.6 million shares of Atleos' Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, were distributed to Voyix shareholders of record as of October 2, 2023, the Record Date. This share amount is utilized for the calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share for all periods presented prior to the Separation. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, these shares are treated as issued and outstanding for purposes of calculating historical earnings per share. For periods prior to the Separation, it is assumed that there are no dilutive equity instruments as there were no equity awards of Atleos outstanding prior to the Separation.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(in millions, except per share amounts) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 395 $ 339 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $20 and $14 as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 623 711 Inventories 351 333 Restricted cash 279 238 Other current assets 283 254 Total current assets 1,931 1,875 Property, plant and equipment, net 457 468 Goodwill 1,954 1,952 Intangibles, net 583 635 Operating lease right of use assets 135 144 Prepaid pension cost 238 219 Deferred income tax assets 285 254 Other assets 165 169 Total assets $ 5,748 $ 5,716 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 88 76 Accounts payable 545 500 Payroll and benefits liabilities 152 149 Contract liabilities 304 325 Settlement liabilities 263 218 Other current liabilities 447 486 Total current liabilities 1,799 1,754 Long-term borrowings 2,906 2,938 Pension and indemnity plan liabilities 389 389 Postretirement and postemployment benefits liabilities 56 60 Income tax accruals 38 36 Operating lease liabilities 102 109 Deferred income tax liabilities 34 34 Other liabilities 162 141 Total liabilities 5,486 5,461 Stockholders' equity Atleos stockholders' equity: Preferred stock: par value $0.01 per share, 50.0 shares authorized, no shares issued - - Common stock: par value $0.01 per share, 350.0 shares authorized, 72.4 and 70.9 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1 1 Paid-in capital 31 12 Retained earnings 191 153 Accumulated other comprehensive income 41 86 Total Atleos stockholders' equity 264 252 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries (2 ) 3 Total stockholders' equity 262 255 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,748 $ 5,716

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

For the Periods Ended September 30 Three Months Nine Months (in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 23 $ (57 ) $ 43 $ 32 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation expense 36 34 104 90 Amortization expense 38 29 114 93 Stock-based compensation expense 9 12 28 45 Deferred income taxes 3 106 (9 ) 93 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1 - 5 - Bargain purchase gain from acquisition - - (5 ) - Loss (earnings) from Equity Investments 2 - 2 - Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables 90 22 79 39 Related party receivables and payables - (9 ) - (22 ) Inventories (28 ) (20 ) (77 ) (35 ) Settlement assets 23 (9 ) 1 (8 ) Current payables and accrued expenses (23 ) 51 77 25 Contract liabilities (3 ) (18 ) (24 ) - Employee benefit plans (3 ) (7 ) (23 ) (13 ) Other assets and liabilities (61 ) 13 (51 ) 8 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 107 $ 147 $ 264 $ 347 Investing activities Expenditures for property, plant and equipment $ (22 ) $ (48 ) $ (69 ) $ (70 ) Additions to capitalized software (11 ) - (26 ) (15 ) Purchase of investments (1 ) (10 ) (1 ) (10 ) Amounts advanced for related party notes receivable - (203 ) - (217 ) Repayments received from related party notes receivable - 8 - 44 Purchase of intellectual property (5 ) - (13 ) - Other investing activities, net - (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (39 ) $ (254 ) $ (110 ) $ (269 ) Financing activities Proceeds from related party borrowings $ - $ 143 $ - $ 159 Payments on related party borrowings - (257 ) - (314 ) Proceeds from issuance of senior secured notes - 1,333 - 1,333 Proceeds from borrowings on term credit facilities - 726 - 726 Payments on term credit facilities (19 ) - (55 ) - Borrowings on revolving credit facilities 386 - 919 - Payments on revolving credit facilities (382 ) - (894 ) - Payments on other financing arrangements - - (2 ) - Proceeds from employee stock plans 2 - 3 - Net transfers (to) from NCR Corporation - 315 - 226 Tax withholding payments on behalf of employees (1 ) - (14 ) - Payments on acquisition holdback (5 ) - (5 ) - Principal payments for finance lease obligations - (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (19 ) $ 2,259 $ (49 ) $ 2,129 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5 13 (7 ) 24 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 54 $ 2,165 $ 98 $ 2,231 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 630 565 586 499 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 684 $ 2,730 $ 684 $ 2,730

The following table presents the recurring revenue and all other products and services revenue that is recognized at a point in time: In millions Three months ended September 30 2024 2023 Recurring revenue $ 790 $ 765 All other products and services 288 302 Total revenue $ 1,078 $ 1,067 Recurring revenue as a percent of revenue 73 % 72 %

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Atleos (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Atleos (Non-GAAP) and Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share Three months ended September 30, 2024 $ in millions, except per share amounts Gross profit Gross profit rate Income from operations Net income (loss) attributable to Atleos Diluted earnings (loss) per share (1) GAAP Results $ 262 24.3 % $ 119 $ 24 $ 0.32 Plus: Special Items Transformation and restructuring 2 0.2 % 7 7 0.09 Stock-based compensation expense 1 0.1 % 9 8 0.11 Acquisition-related amortization of intangibles 20 1.8 % 24 19 0.25 Acquisition-related costs - - % - (1 ) (0.01 ) Separation costs 1 0.1 % 5 5 0.07 Voyix environmental indemnification expense - - % - 2 0.03 Other tax adjustments - - % - 2 0.03 Non-GAAP Adjusted Results $ 286 26.5 % $ 164 $ 66 $ 0.89

(1) Based upon weighted average dilutive shares of 74.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Atleos (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Atleos (Non-GAAP) and Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share Three months ended September 30, 2023 $ in millions, except per share amounts Gross profit Gross profit rate Income from operations Net income attributable to Atleos Diluted earnings (loss) per share (1) GAAP Results $ 268 25.1 % $ 91 $ (58 ) $ (0.82 ) Plus: Special Items Transformation and restructuring - - % 1 1 0.01 Stock-based compensation expense 5 0.5 % 12 11 0.16 Acquisition-related amortization of intangibles 15 1.4 % 24 19 0.27 Separation costs - - % 46 156 2.21 Pension market-to-market adjustments - - % - (4 ) (0.06 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted Results $ 288 27.0 % $ 174 $ 125 $ 1.77

(1) On October 16, 2023, the date of Separation, 70.6 million shares of Atleos' Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, were distributed to Voyix shareholders of record as of October 2, 2023, the Record Date. This share amount is utilized for the calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share for all periods presented prior to the Separation. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, these shares are treated as issued and outstanding for purposes of calculating historical earnings per share. For periods prior to the Separation, it is assumed that there are no dilutive equity instruments as there were no equity awards of Atleos outstanding prior to the Separation.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Atleos (GAAP) to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) (Non-GAAP) $ in millions Q3 2024 % of Revenue Q3 2023 % of Revenue Net income (loss) attributable to Atleos (GAAP) $ 24 2.2 % $ (58 ) (5.4 )% Interest expense, net (1) 79 7.3 % 6 0.6 % Interest income (1 ) (0.1 )% - - % Income tax expense 14 1.3 % 147 13.8 % Depreciation and amortization expense 45 4.2 % 38 3.6 % Acquisition-related amortization of intangibles 24 2.2 % 24 2.2 % Stock-based compensation expense 9 0.8 % 12 1.1 % Separation costs 5 0.5 % 46 4.3 % Acquisition-related costs (1 ) (0.1 )% - - % Transformation and restructuring 7 0.7 % 1 0.1 % Pension mark-to-market adjustments - - % (6 ) (0.6 )% Voyix environmental indemnification expense 2 0.2 % - - % Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 207 19.2 % $ 210 19.7 %

(1) Includes Related party interest expense, net, as presented in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Adjusted Free Cash Flow-Unrestricted (Non-GAAP) QTD QTD YTD YTD $ in millions Q3 2024 Q3 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 107 $ 147 $ 264 $ 347 Total capital expenditures (33 ) (48 ) (95 ) (85 ) Change in restricted cash settlement activity (37 ) 3 (48 ) (19 ) Pension contributions 1 7 2 9 Adjusted free cash flow-unrestricted $ 38 $ 109 $ 123 $ 252

Contacts

News Media Contact

Scott Sykes

NCR Atleos Corporation

scott.sykes@ncratleos.com



Investor Contact

Brendan Metrano

NCR Atleos Corporation

brendan.metrano@ncratleos.com