NEUBERGER BERMAN ADDS TO MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA CAPABILITIES WITH KHALID ALBDAH JOINING

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman, an independent, employee-owned investment manager, has appointed Khalid Albdah as Head of Middle East, North Africa, and New Markets, effective January 2025. Khalid will lead the firm's strategic development across client coverage, operations, and investments in the region. Additionally, he will join Neuberger Berman's Partnership Committee.

Khalid brings over a decade of experience from Goldman Sachs, where he served as Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia and Co-Head of Goldman Sachs Asset Management for the Middle East, North Africa, and New Markets. Previously he held the role of Head of Product at Al Rajhi Capital and began his career at the Capital Market Authority (CMA) in Riyadh.

Commenting on the appointment, Matt Malloy, Head of the Global Institutional Client Group and Head of EMEA at Neuberger Berman, stated, "In addition to our long-established presence in Dubai, Khalid's hire represents a pivotal step in Neuberger Berman's ongoing commitment to the Middle East, as we strengthen our presence on the ground to better serve our clients. His deep expertise will be invaluable as we continue to navigate the market and deliver for our investors."

George Walker, Chief Executive Officer of Neuberger Berman, added, "The evolving nature of our partnerships with local clients is creating new opportunities across our investment platforms. With Khalid's strong leadership and network, we aim to further elevate our client engagement and investment offerings in the region."

Khalid Albdah said, "Neuberger Berman's growing presence in the region reflects its commitment to providing sophisticated investment solutions across private and public markets. I look forward to building on the firm's progress by expanding teams locally, investing in the domestic economy, and aligning our global expertise with the unique needs of regional clients."

