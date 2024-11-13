Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
13.11.2024 09:06 Uhr
World's Top Football Clubs Conclude Aspire Academy's 10th Global Summit Under Qatar's Desert Stars

Finanznachrichten News

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th edition of the Aspire Academy Global Summit concluded in Qatar, bringing together leaders from 50 top football organisations worldwide.

Global Summit attendees had a unique Inland Sea experience witnessing Qatari sunset

Over two days, the summit provided a platform for exchanging groundbreaking insights on sports science, coaching techniques, and performance, with a key focus on inspiring the next generation of sporting stars.

Powerful Setting for Global Collaboration
The summit's first day concluded with a gala dinner for guests, the evening's highlight was a Star Chat with Italian basketball coach Sergio Scariolo, current head coach of the Spanish national basketball team. During his talk, Scariolo shared valuable coaching techniques and emphasized the importance of continual learning and building strong connections with players.

Earlier in the day the delegates had heard from Ajax Amsterdam's Italian coach Francesco Farioli, who is also a former coach at Aspire Academy as well as French coaches Rudi Garcia and Christophe Galtier.

Reflections on Evolution in Football
Former Argentina striker Gabriel Batistuta was unable to address the summit due to unforeseen circumstances, but the event continued with a series of engaging activities.

A key session focused on the evolution of football tactics over the past decade. Gerrard Trives Guardiola from Barcelona's Methodology Department discussed how the club's playing style has adapted after the departures of legends like Lionel Messi and Neymar. He stressed the importance of allowing young players to express themselves.

Jose Tavares, Academy Director at Porto FC, emphasized the need to anticipate future football trends to implement changes early and highlighted the significance of emotional moments in a player's journey as motivation.

The Future of Football Performance

Darragh Connolly, Head of Academy Performance at Juventus, highlighted the need for proper preparation of young players as academies expand. He noted that a football club's entire structure must align to equip players for professional challenges.

Rick Cost, Director of High Performance at US Soccer, discussed the rapid rise of Artificial Intelligence and its potential to enhance coaching and performance analysis while leveraging AI wisely.

The summit featured a special appearance by Aspire Academy graduate and four-time Olympic high jump medallist Mutaz Barshim.

Valter and the Aspire Fellows: Looking Ahead to the Next Edition

Professor Valter Di Salvo, Executive Director of the 2024 Aspire Global Summit thanked the delegates, and he is looking forward to hosting the 11th edition of the Summit.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2555966/Global_Summit_attendees.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2555967/Ajax_coach_Francesco.jpg

Ajax coach Francesco Farioli receives award from Aspire Academy's Director General Ivan Bravo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/worlds-top-football-clubs-conclude-aspire-academys-10th-global-summit-under-qatars-desert-stars-302303358.html

