13.11.2024 02:31 Uhr
Caixa Econômica Federal: Recurring Net Income Of R$ 9.4 Billion In 9m24, Up 21.6% Over 9m23.

Finanznachrichten News

BRASÍLIA, Brazil, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A CAIXA ECONÔMICA FEDERAL ("CAIXA"), the largest Brazilian bank in number of clients, credit, digital accounts, and savings deposits, announces its consolidated result for the third quarter (3Q24).

HIGHLIGHTS:

  1. Recurring Net Income of R$ 9.4 billion in 9M24, up 21.6% over 9M23;
  2. Financial Margin reached R$ 45.3 billion in 9M24, up 4.5% over 9M23;
  3. Revenues from Services reached R$ 20.4 billion in 9M24, up 7.0% in 12 months;
  4. Total Loan Portfolio reached a balance of R$ 1.209 trillion in Sep24, up 10.8% over Sep23;
  5. Balance of R$ 832.6 billion of Sustainable finance portfolio in Sep24, up 15.4% in 12 months;
  6. R$ 465.5 billion in total loan origination in 9M24, up 15.3% over 9M23;
  7. Balance of R$ 812.2 billion in the mortgage loan portfolio in Sep24, up 14.7% over Sep23;
  8. CAIXA is the leader in the Mortgage Loan segment, reaching a market share of 67.5% in Sep24;
  9. R$ 176.0 billion in new mortgage loans in 9M24, up 28.6% over 9M23, marking a record number of new contracts;
  10. Balance of R$ 104.5 billion in Infrastructure and Sanitation loans in Sep24, up 3.9% over Sep23;
  11. Balance of R$ 101.1 billion in Payroll-deductible loans in Sep24, representing 75.9% of the total loan portfolio for individuals;
  12. Balance of R$ 59.6 billion in Agribusiness loans in Sep24, up 13.8% over Sep23;
  13. Balance of R$ 100.0 billion in commercial loans for Corporates in Sep24, up 4.8% over Sep23;
  14. Balance of R$ 1.616 trillion in total funding in Sep24, up 18.0% over Sep23 and 5.6% over Jun24;
  15. Balance of R$ 381.0 billion in savings deposits in Sep24, up 8.1% over Sep23, reaching a 37.4% market share;
  16. Balance of R$ 193.8 billion in bonds in Sep24, up 32.1% over Sep23 and 4.9% over Jun24;
  17. Basel Ratio of 16.2% and Tier I Capital of 14.2% in Set24, which are 4.7 p.p. higher, in both indicators, than the regulatory minimum;
  18. Delinquency Rate of 2.27% in Sep24, down 0.40 p.p. over Sep23 and up 0.07 p.p. over Jun24;

WEBCAST 3Q24: 11/13/2024, 10h00 (Brasília):
https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=094ac80d-1ffe-4ad1-ac1c-e973254820f5

3Q24 DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS: https://ri.caixa.gov.br/en/

Contact: Investor Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Caixa Econômica Federal

© 2024 PR Newswire
