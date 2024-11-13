Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
WKN: 878841 | ISIN: US17275R1023
13.11.2024 02:00 Uhr
Cisco Systems, Inc.: Cisco and LTIMindtree Expand Partnership to Deliver Next-Generation Secure Access Globally

News Summary:

  • LTIMindtree will leverage Cisco Secure Access as its new security service edge (SSE) solution to protect its 80,000 hybrid workers with secure internet access, advanced zero trust network access and embedded AI.
  • Extending its networking partnership with Cisco, LTIMindtree now offers next-generation SSE to its global clients via Cisco Secure Access.
  • Clients can work jointly with both companies to adopt a broad set of cloud security functions in a single, easy-to-use dashboard with Cisco Secure Access.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CISCO LIVE -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), the leader in enterprise networking and security, announced that LTIMindtree is now leveraging Cisco Secure Access as its security service edge (SSE) solution to enable secure hybrid work experiences for its employees and customers worldwide.

"With Cisco's zero trust approach and embedded AI, it was an easy decision to replace our long-standing SSE solution with Cisco Secure Access," said Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer & Whole-time Director, LTIMindtree. "We were able to quickly deploy the solution, and it now protects our hybrid workforce while delivering a better user experience and simplified IT management."

Cisco and LTIMindtree have also extended their partnership to deliver integrated Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solutions based on Cisco technology to LTIMindtree's global client base. LTIMindtree's expertise in tailoring solutions to the specific vertical requirements is the perfect complement to Cisco's technology, including Cisco Secure Access and SD-WAN, delivering seamless and secure connected experiences for both remote and in-office workers.

"Great workplaces require great security. With AI-powered threats rising, we are combating sophisticated attackers across a more expansive landscape. Our customers need their security to operate in the background, at machine scale to make the experience seamless and secure for hybrid workers," said Jeetu Patel, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Cisco. "LTIMindtree's rapid deployment of Secure Access is a great testament to Cisco's platform strategy and differentiation. Together with our partners, we are changing what user protection means for a modern workplace."

With Cisco Secure Access, decisions about how users connect to applications are handled behind the scenes via a unified agent, so users get to what they want more quickly. With low-latency connections and transparent identity-based authentication, users are more secure with less hassle. For IT organizations, Cisco Secure Access provides an easy pathway to zero trust and zero trust network access (ZTNA), while also simplifying operations with a unified console and AI-guidance. Secure Access is part of the Cisco Security Cloud, its unified, AI-driven, cross-domain security platform.

To learn more, visit cisco.com/go/security.

Additional Resources:

  • Introducing Cisco Secure Access

About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

About LTIMindtree
LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by 84,000+ talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree - a Larsen & Toubro Group company - solves the most complex business challenges and delivers transformation at scale. For more information, please visit https://www.ltimindtree.com/.

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
