Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JV8K | ISIN: US55345K1034 | Ticker-Symbol: 37M
Berlin
13.11.24
08:04 Uhr
12,700 Euro
-0,400
-3,05 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MRC GLOBAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MRC GLOBAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,70012,80010:26
12,70012,80010:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.11.2024 22:18 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MRC Global Announces Closing of $750 Million Asset-Based Loan Facility

Finanznachrichten News

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC), announced today that it has amended its asset-based revolving loan facility ("ABL"), extending its maturity to November 2029. The amended ABL has a committed borrowing capacity of $750 million.

The terms of the ABL are substantially the same as the previous facility with a borrowing rate of Term SOFR plus a margin ranging from 1.25% to 1.75%, based on the company's fixed charge coverage ratio.

Rob Saltiel, MRC Global President & CEO stated, "We are pleased to have successfully closed on our amended ABL credit facility with favorable terms and an extended maturity. This transaction, along with our new 7-year Term Loan B announced last week that helped fund the repurchase of our convertible preferred stock, strengthens our company's capital structure and de-risks our dependence on near-term capital markets for credit support."

About MRC Global Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) is the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to diversified end-markets including the gas utilities, downstream, industrial and energy transition, and production and transmission sectors. With over 100 years of experience, MRC Global has provided customers with innovative supply chain solutions, technical product expertise and a robust digital platform from a worldwide network of over 200 locations including valve and engineering centers. The company's unmatched quality assurance program offers over 300,000 SKUs from over 8,500 suppliers, simplifying the supply chain for approximately 10,000 customers. Find out more at www.mrcglobal.com.

Contact:
Monica Broughton
VP, Investor Relations & Treasury
MRC Global Inc.
Monica.Broughton@mrcglobal.com
832-308-2847


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.