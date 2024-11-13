DJ Amundi Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF Acc (FEDG LN) Amundi Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Nov-2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Nov-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 117.9116 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1466764 CODE: FEDG LN ISIN: LU1233598447 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1233598447 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FEDG LN Sequence No.: 358736 EQS News ID: 2028705 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 13, 2024 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)