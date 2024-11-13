DJ Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED USD (C) (JPXU LN) Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Nov-2024 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED USD (C) DEALING DATE: 12-Nov-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 213.4123 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 103600 CODE: JPXU LN ISIN: LU1646359882 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1646359882 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXU LN Sequence No.: 358783 EQS News ID: 2028799 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 13, 2024 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)