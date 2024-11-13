DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) (EMXU LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Nov-2024 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 12-Nov-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 46.4162 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10938067 CODE: EMXU LN ISIN: LU2345046655 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2345046655 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXU LN Sequence No.: 358923 EQS News ID: 2029091 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2029091&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2024 03:26 ET (08:26 GMT)