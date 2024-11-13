Long term manufacturing partnership builds on previous product development partnership

VIVOLTA to be exclusive electrospun component manufacturer to Neurochase

Addresses growing neurological disorders market

VIVOLTA, the medical electrospinning solutions provider, has signed a long-term partnership with Neurochase, the CNS (central nervous system) delivery platform specialist, to manufacture electrospun micro-catheters to deliver advanced therapies to the brain.

UK-based Neurochase is a medical technology company developing a scalable system to deliver therapies by Convection Enhanced Delivery (CED), directly to specific targets in the brain and CNS.

This technique allows drugs to get through the blood brain barrier to deep brain structures via micro-catheters; at the tip of the catheter a pressure gradient is generated and pushes the drug through the interstitial space allowing for homogenous distribution and maximising the therapeutic effect.

VIVOLTA first partnered with Neurochase in 2022 to jointly develop the electrospun component of Neurochase's micro-catheter delivery system. VIVOLTA has worked as part of Neurochase's R&D team, bringing a wealth of material science and application development expertise helping to achieve the breakthrough performance of the micro-catheter, and differentiating Neurochase's product from other devices.

VIVOLTA will be Neurochase's exclusive component manufacturer based on its unparalleled ability to manufacture electrospun medical products at scale using their fully-automated MediSpin production system.

Almost one billion people suffer from neurological disorders in the US and Europe alone, with the cost of care amounting to US$1.6 trillion per year. CED drug delivery is currently being used in clinical trials to treat a range of neurological conditions, including Parkinson's Disease, Huntington's Diseases, brain tumours and Fronto Temporal Dementia. Neurochase plans on entering clinical trials with its micro-catheter delivery system in collaboration with its clients in 2025.

Denis Leissing, CEO of VIVOLTA said:

"This partnership builds on our already successful product development work with Neurochase, establishing a long term manufacturing relationship. It is a great example of our full suite of electrospinning solutions from product development to commercial manufacturing. We're proud that our team's expertise along with our unique and scalable MediSpin manufacturing system will help bring this high-performance micro-catheter to patients who will benefit."

Sharon Kane, CEO of Neurochase added:

"The VIVOLTA relationship has been hugely important in finding a solution to one of the most technically challenging components of the Neurochase delivery system. We are excited to be taking our transformative product forward together into large scale manufacture with such a knowledgeable, skilled and motivated team."

About VIVOLTA

VIVOLTA is a fully integrated medical electrospinning solutions provider devoted to the development and high-volume manufacturing of electrospun medical products.

About Neurochase

Neurochase is developing the next generation of CNS delivery platforms, together with providing specialist services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies, enabling them to deliver gene and other therapies.

