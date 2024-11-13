World Vapers' Alliance: Sweden Is Smoke-Free! EU Must Follow Sweden's Lead

Brussels, Nov. 13, 2024reducing its smoking rate to a record-low 5.3%, the World Vapers' Alliance (WVA) urges the EU to adopt similar harm reduction strategies. Sweden's success starkly contrasts with the rest of Europe's struggle to make progress.

Sweden's approach, embracing safer nicotine alternatives like snus, nicotine pouches, and e-cigarettes, has led to impressive public health outcomes. Smoking-related deaths are 22% lower than the EU average, while cancer incidence is 41% lower.

Michael Landl, Director of the World Vapers' Alliance, states:

"Sweden's success is a wake-up call for the EU. While the EU is considering counterproductive measures like flavour bans and prohibitions on less harmful alternatives, Sweden has shown us a clear path to reducing smoking rates. It's time for the EU to prioritize harm reduction and empower smokers to make healthier choices. The upcoming revisions of the Tobacco Products Directive and Tobacco Tax Directive are the EU's chance to align with Sweden's proven strategy."

The EU's current trajectory, including potential bans on e-cigarette flavours and nicotine pouches, risks pushing users towards the black market. Instead, the WVA advocates for a risk-based approach to regulation and taxation, making safer alternatives more accessible.

"Sweden's model demonstrates that supportive policies, rather than prohibitions, lead to significant public health improvements. By adopting this approach, the EU could create a regulatory environment that encourages smokers to switch to less harmful alternatives," Landl added.

The WVA calls on EU policymakers to reconsider their approach to smoking cessation and embrace harm reduction tools that have proven effective in Sweden. This shift could save lives and reduce the burden on public health systems across Europe.