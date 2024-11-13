JP Jenkins Ltd

13th Nov 2024

ERS:JPJ

Eresos Holdings PLC

("Eresos" or "the Company")

Shares soon to be trading on JP Jenkins

London, UK, 13th Nov 2024 - Eresos Holdings PLC (ERS:JPJ), today announces its shares are soon to be admitted to trade on JP Jenkins share dealing platform. The Company's registered address is 85 Great Portland Street, London, United Kingdom, W1W 7LT and company number is 14747069.

Eresos is a company that makes CBD-infused products for health and wellbeing, including cosmetics, skincare, and nutraceuticals. The proposed plan is to go live for trading on the 2nd Dec 2024.

JP Jenkins provides a share trading venue for unlisted or unquoted assets in companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to buy and sell equity on a matched bargain basis. JP Jenkins is a trading name of InfinitX Limited and Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP (FRN453007).

The indicative pricing for the ordinary shares as well as the transaction history, will be available on the JP Jenkins website at https://jpjenkins.com/company/eresos-holdings-plc/).

For further information, please contact:

Eresos Holdings PLC Investor Relations JP Jenkins Ltd Veronika Oswald / Mason Doick Tel. +44 (0) 204 525 5314 Tel. +44 (0) 207 469 0937 Email: info@eresos.co.uk Email: info@jpjenkins.com

