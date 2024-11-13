Anzeige
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
WKN: 766403 | ISIN: DE0007664039 | Ticker-Symbol: VOW3
Xetra
13.11.24
11:32 Uhr
82,96 Euro
-0,96
-1,14 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX
EURO STOXX 50
Unipart Group LTD: Unipart Signite secures two-year contract with Volkswagen Group UK

Finanznachrichten News

Unipart Signite secures two-year contract with Volkswagen Group UK

November 2024 - Unipart, the supply chain solutions and performance improvement technologies partner, has secured a two-year contract to support Volkswagen Group UK to deploy its SAP Enterprise Warehouse Management (EWM) solution within its One Aftersales business, supplying parts for a number of its UK brands and retailers.

Unipart Signite designs, implements and supports its customer's SAP solutions across the globe, combining Unipart's rich heritage in supply chain excellence with more than two decades of experience in building and running SAP systems for some of the world's largest organisations.

The Unipart Signite team will support the EWM implementation from a programme management and key process and technical perspective, calling upon Unipart's 50-year supply chain expertise and extensive SAP experience to deliver a tailored implementation to Volkswagen Group UK's operations.

The contract builds on Unipart's six-year relationship with Volkswagen Group running its UK and Ireland aftermarket supply chain, servicing more than 900 retailers and traders.

Ian Truesdale, Managing Director for Unipart Logistics, said: "We are excited to be partnering with Volkswagen Group to support the delivery of this strategic project. I look forward to seeing a highly-successful EWM implementation over the next two years and strengthening our partnership with Volkswagen Group's operations.

"Unipart Signite's offering demonstrates its unique combination of extensive SAP EWM knowledge and expertise in delivering supply chain solutions for leading organisations globally."

Vinod Shivhare, Head of Parts Supply Chain for Volkswagen Group UK, commented: "We are pleased to be working with Unipart on this project which will ensure we can continue to provide customer-focused solutions for our network partners and ultimately our brands' customers."

ENDS

Please click herefor an image.
For further information, please contact:
Alistair Drummond, Head of External Communications
T: +44(0)7771 798835
E: alistair.drummond@unipart.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
