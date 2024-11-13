Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
PR Newswire
13.11.2024 11:12 Uhr
Solusent and Free Free Partnership Aims to Scale $70M+ Female Impact Movement

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solusent, a digital transformation consultancy is launching a ground-breaking new partnership with Free Free - an ecosystem of change that works for the physical, emotional and financial freedom of girls and women. The new partnership revolutionises Free Free's digital presence by the creation of a new accessible app platform for a global community of leaders, entrepreneurs, and impact creators. The partnership also includes the creation of the new tech pledge platform 'We Are One Alliance' for the global conscious business community.

The Free Free ecosystem has already achieved over $70 million worth of impact, engaged over 50,000 women and girls globally, engages with over 2 million people monthly and works with over 70 partners including Harvard University, Gucci, Google, Pepsico, Unilever and L'Oreal.

Launched in 2019 by Yasmine McDougall Sterea, a Brazilian Editor, Free Free's work includes support, education and encouragement of girls at school, University and women, through workshops and campaigns all around the world. The Free Free Foundation is a charitable entity that brings solutions to vulnerable communities and the Free Free Club, is aimed at women, with the goal of encouraging female leadership and raising awareness among young women about issues related to self-esteem, career, financial freedom, emotional health, and abusive situations.

Charlie Crook, Solusent Co-Founder, said: "Our new partnership with Free Free is about creating technological accessibility to accelerate crucial social change. The new app will enable change-makers to connect, collaborate and create impact for women at scale. Our combined mission is about accessibility and empowerment, making conscious leadership available to anyone with a smartphone. The launch marks a long-term partnership between Solusent and Free Free, developing and enhancing the platform as the ecosystem grows."

The Free Free app is available for download on iOS and Android. For more information, visit www.freefreeworld.org or www.solusent.com.

Images of the launch of the partnership with Free Free Founder and Solusent's Founders can be downloaded here with a caption: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ugf7f22ishr26hcyd3dw6/AKg7uPV2XoDFiqpxkHlwobg?rlkey=jkip4q1er7hc9lcq3ihb9l4v6&dl=0

About Solusent

Solusent is a digital transformation consultancy bridging the tech gender gap through accessible, premium digital solutions. Established in 2020, the company specialises in creating future-proofed apps and websites that prioritise user experience and meaningful human connections.

Their mission is to make enterprise-level digital solutions accessible to all innovators, particularly in femtech and purpose-driven sectors where transformation can create lasting imp

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/solusent-and-free-free-partnership-aims-to-scale-70m-female-impact-movement-302303945.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
