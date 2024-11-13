easyJet plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

easyJet plc (EZJ) Holding(s) in Company 13-Nov-2024 / 11:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B7KR2P84 Issuer Name EASYJET PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 11-Nov-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 12-Nov-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 0.792406 8.047153 8.839559 67004748 or reached Position of previous 1.128047 7.311492 8.439539 notification (if applicable)

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B7KR2P84 5982663 0.789259 US2778562098 23852 0.003147 Sub Total 8.A 6006515 0.792406%

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 143285 0.018903 Physical Option 17/01/2029 n/a 4946 0.000652 Sub Total 8.B1 148231 0.019555%

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Swaps 09/12/2024 N/A Cash 3741114 0.493544 Swaps 14/01/2025 N/A Cash 9583494 1.264296 Swaps 15/01/2025 N/A Cash 35083 0.004628 Swaps 31/01/2025 N/A Cash 32128 0.004238 Swaps 28/02/2025 N/A Cash 6225 0.000821 Swaps 03/03/2025 N/A Cash 3442539 0.454155 Swaps 18/03/2025 N/A Cash 5529400 0.729463 Swaps 28/03/2025 N/A Cash 16870423 2.225620 Swaps 02/04/2025 N/A Cash 13559646 1.788848 Swaps 06/05/2025 N/A Cash 29 0.000004 Swaps 22/05/2025 N/A Cash 1230516 0.162335 Swaps 30/06/2025 N/A Cash 3547 0.000468 Swaps 04/07/2025 N/A Cash 3968795 0.523581 Swaps 14/07/2025 N/A Cash 75173 0.009917 Swaps 31/07/2025 N/A Cash 71110 0.009381 Swaps 29/08/2025 N/A Cash 20199 0.002665 Swaps 03/10/2025 N/A Cash 18469 0.002437 Swaps 31/10/2025 N/A Cash 345 0.000046 Swaps 29/12/2025 N/A Cash 206 0.000027 Swaps 16/02/2026 N/A Cash 69970 0.009231 Swaps 06/03/2026 N/A Cash 111686 0.014734 Swaps 18/03/2026 N/A Cash 376269 0.049639 Swaps 26/05/2026 N/A Cash 232582 0.030683 Swaps 31/07/2026 N/A Cash 1379058 0.181931 Swaps 31/08/2026 N/A Cash 70813 0.009342 Swaps 16/09/2026 N/A Cash 5138 0.000678 Swaps 30/10/2026 N/A Cash 171696 0.022651 Swaps 14/06/2027 N/A Cash 183334 0.024186 Swaps 15/02/2028 N/A Cash 61015 0.008049 Sub Total 8.B2 60850002 8.027598%

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Bank of Bank of America America, Corporation National Association Bank of BofA America Securities, Corporation Inc. Bank of Merrill Lynch America B.V. Corporation Bank of Merrill Lynch America International 3.645016 3.688638% Corporation Bank of BofA America Securities Corporation Europe SA

12-Nov-2024

United Kingdom

