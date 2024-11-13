AngloGold Ashanti plc (the "Company") (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) announces that an Executive Officer of the Company, Alberto Calderon, has dealt in securities of the Company.
Name of Executive Officer
Alberto Calderon
Name of Company
AngloGold Ashanti plc
Date of transaction
12 November 2024
Nature of transaction
Off-market receipt of vested shares under the 2023 Deferred Share Plans (DSP)
Class of security
Ordinary shares
Number of securities
54,970
Price per security
Nil
Nature and extent of interest
Direct, Beneficial
A portion of the shares received by the Executive Officer have been sold to satisfy related taxes as detailed below:
Name of Executive Officer
Alberto Calderon
Name of Company
AngloGold Ashanti plc
Date of transaction
12 November 2024
Nature of transaction
On-market sale of shares to fund tax liability in relation to DSP awards
Class of security
Ordinary shares
Number of securities sold
25,286
Price per security
US$24.22061
Value of transaction (excluding fees)
US$612,442.32
Nature and extent of interest
Direct, Beneficial
(1)
Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from US$24.2204 to US$24.2207 inclusive.
