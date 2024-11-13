AngloGold Ashanti plc (the "Company") (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) announces that an Executive Officer of the Company, Alberto Calderon, has dealt in securities of the Company.

Name of Executive Officer Alberto Calderon Name of Company AngloGold Ashanti plc Date of transaction 12 November 2024 Nature of transaction Off-market receipt of vested shares under the 2023 Deferred Share Plans (DSP) Class of security Ordinary shares Number of securities 54,970 Price per security Nil Nature and extent of interest Direct, Beneficial

A portion of the shares received by the Executive Officer have been sold to satisfy related taxes as detailed below:

Name of Executive Officer Alberto Calderon Name of Company AngloGold Ashanti plc Date of transaction 12 November 2024 Nature of transaction On-market sale of shares to fund tax liability in relation to DSP awards Class of security Ordinary shares Number of securities sold 25,286 Price per security US$24.22061 Value of transaction (excluding fees) US$612,442.32 Nature and extent of interest Direct, Beneficial

(1) Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from US$24.2204 to US$24.2207 inclusive.

