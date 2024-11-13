Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DYPC | ISIN: US0213691035 | Ticker-Symbol: 8A2
Tradegate
13.11.24
10:48 Uhr
98,50 Euro
+0,50
+0,51 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
97,5098,0014:24
97,5098,0014:00
PR Newswire
13.11.2024 13:06 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Altair Engineering Collaborates with Aerospace Startup Moya Aero to Develop eVTOLs

Finanznachrichten News

The collaboration, established within Altair's Aerospace Startup Acceleration Program (ASAP), will accelerate product development and slash prototyping costs

TROY, Mich., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, has signed a collaboration agreement with aerospace startup Moya Aero as part of Altair's Aerospace Startup Acceleration Program (ASAP). Within the agreement, Moya Aero will leverage an array of solutions in the Altair® HyperWorks® design and simulation platform and the organizations will collaborate in the development of eVTOL and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Altair has signed a collaboration agreement with aerospace startup Moya Aero as part of Altair's Aerospace Startup Acceleration Program (ASAP). Moya Aero will leverage an array of solutions in Altair's design and simulation platform and the organizations will collaborate in the development of eVTOL and unmanned aerial vehicles.

"The ASAP program aims to boost the development of startups in the aerospace and defense sector and gives enterprises access to our powerful technology solutions and specialized technical support and expertise," said Pietro Cervellera, senior vice president of aerospace and defense, Altair. "Our goal is to expand Altair's presence in Brazil and empower startups with industry-leading technology."

"Moya Aero is focused on providing an autonomous aircraft for sustainable and efficient cargo transportation," said Alexandre Zaramela, chief executive officer and chief technical officer, Moya Aero. "Our goal is to be the market leader in high-capacity unmanned aerial vehicles and boost this type of delivery in untapped markets. Altair's technology will help our team create safer, more reliable, and more efficient designs that increase our products' market competitiveness."

Moya Aero will utilize the Altair® HyperWorks® design and simulation platform to enable engineering improvements throughout the design life cycle. These tools will help the company reduce product development time, slash prototyping and testing costs, and increase efficiency of the team's system design and analysis process.

Moya Aero is an aerospace startup founded in 2020 as a spin-off from ACS-Aviation, and is headquartered in São José dos Campos, Brazil. The company's goal is to complement existing cargo delivery channels with vehicles that are more accessible, affordable, efficient, and sustainable. More broadly, the company seeks to open new opportunities in the world of logistics and develop innovative, unmanned, all-electric products.

To learn more about the ASAP program, visit https://altair.com/aerospace-startup-acceleration-program. To learn more about Moya Aero, visit https://moyaaero.com/. To learn more about Altair's aerospace capabilities, visit https://altair.com/aerospace.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world - all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media contacts


Altair Corporate

Altair Investor Relations

Bridget Hagan

Stephen Palmtag

+1.216.769.2658

+1.669.328.9111

corp-newsroom@altair.com

ir@altair.com



Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa

Altair Asia-Pacific

Louise Wilce

Man Wang

+44 (0)7392 437 635

86-21-5016635"825

emea-newsroom@altair.com

apac-newsroom@altair.com

Altair

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2555345/Altair_Moya_Aero_Partnership.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421069/Altair_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/altair-collaborates-with-aerospace-startup-moya-aero-to-develop-evtols-302303241.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.