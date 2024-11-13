Kove Unveils Hardware Memory Solution Embedded with World's First Patented Software-Defined Memory, Allowing Enterprises, Data Center Providers, and Hyperscalers to Achieve Unprecedented Data Center Performance

Groundbreaking Kove:SDM Memory Tower 39i was created in collaboration with Viking Enterprise Solutions, Red Hat, and Computacenter.

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kove, an innovator in high-performance computing solutions, announced the launch of the Kove:SDM Memory Tower, developed alongside Viking Enterprise Solutions (a product division of Sanmina), Red Hat, and Computacenter. The state-of-the-art memory solution gives customers a fully integrated rack of memory servers, all of which come equipped with Kove:SDM, the world's first patented, mature, and commercially available software-defined memory (SDM) solution, unlocking unlimited server memory across the data center.

The Kove:SDM Memory Tower can be quickly and easily added to a data center, allowing technologists to pool memory with no physical limits. The Kove:SDM Memory Tower 39i can immediately improve time to solution and cost efficiency, providing performance comparable to, or even faster than, local memory, 200% or greater ROI, and 60x customer-validated performance improvements vs. leading virtual machines. Not least, adding Kove:SDM Memory Towers scales capacity and performance linearly without qualifications or constraints - so there's no limit except need or creativity on how organizations can achieve more with Kove:SDM.

"We are proud to lead the next giant leap in enterprise memory architecture with the Kove:SDM Memory Tower," said Kove CEO John Overton. "With Sanmina's manufacturing experience, stability via Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and Computacenter's integration expertise, all brought together with our transformational SDM solution, we're delivering a revolutionary product that meets the ever-growing memory challenges that businesses face today by allowing them to right-size memory to need. Finally, technologists can treat memory as a fully shareable resource and significantly speed-up their time to solution."

The Kove:SDM Memory Tower delivers breakthrough performance and efficiency for enterprises that need to manage demanding volumes of memory with precision, speed, security, and no limit on scale. Manufactured by Viking Enterprise Solutions and incorporating their VSS2320P 2U 32 High Performance Servers, the Kove:SDM Memory Tower combines Kove's first-of-its-kind software-defined memory technology, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and Computacenter's engineering and enterprise-level support capabilities. This powerful collaboration provides enterprises with a more seamless, scalable platform for advanced memory management that gives customers the tools to help achieve more than ever before.

"We are thrilled to partner with Kove, Red Hat, and Computacenter to launch the Kove:SDM Memory Tower, a game-changing solution for enterprises seeking scalable, high-performance memory solutions," said Mark DeVincent, SVP and GM of Viking Enterprise Solutions. "With Kove's innovative memory technology, Red Hat's powerful RHEL platform, and Computacenter's trusted services, this collaboration creates unparalleled value and opportunity for our customers."

Key Features of the Kove:SDM Memory Tower:

Unlimited server memory with Kove:SDM: Kove:SDM pools memory across the data center with no physical limit. The scalable memory and computing power allows organizations to easily expand their memory and compute infrastructure - supported by Kove:SDM and Red Hat Enterprise Linux - delivering optimized performance at scale.

Kove:SDM pools memory across the data center with no physical limit. The scalable memory and computing power allows organizations to easily expand their memory and compute infrastructure - supported by Kove:SDM and Red Hat Enterprise Linux - delivering optimized performance at scale. Create any memory-sized server on the fly: That includes amounts far greater than can fit inside of the physical box, up to processor limits of 128 TiB of real memory per process. This flexibility to redeploy memory resources across the data center on the fly in milliseconds enables never-before-possible performance and utilization levels.

That includes amounts far greater than can fit inside of the physical box, up to processor limits of 128 TiB of real memory per process. This flexibility to redeploy memory resources across the data center on the fly in milliseconds enables never-before-possible performance and utilization levels. Improved memory recovery time with Kove:SDM: Get instantaneous memory recovery after DIMM failure through new Kove:SDM memory allocations.

Get instantaneous memory recovery after DIMM failure through new Kove:SDM memory allocations. Energy savings up to 54%: Measurements demonstrated that Kove:SDM cuts power, heat, and cooling needs, leading to significant cost savings and an overall reduction in businesses' environmental impact.

Measurements demonstrated that Kove:SDM cuts power, heat, and cooling needs, leading to significant cost savings and an overall reduction in businesses' environmental impact. 125% faster than swap: Testing has demonstrated 125% improved performance over local swap with Kove:SDM.

Testing has demonstrated 125% improved performance over local swap with Kove:SDM. Local memory performance from over 150m away: Kove:SDM solves the latency problem across the data center.

Kove:SDM solves the latency problem across the data center. Standard network fabrics supported: Available today with command and control on Ethernet and data-plane on InfiniBand, with RoCE availability Q1-2025.

Available today with command and control on Ethernet and data-plane on InfiniBand, with RoCE availability Q1-2025. Add more towers to scale memory pool size and performance: Organizations can now more easily scale their memory and compute infrastructure to meet their needs, getting memory when and where it's needed every time. Need more capacity or performance? Add another Kove:SDM Memory Tower, simple as that.

Organizations can now more easily scale their memory and compute infrastructure to meet their needs, getting memory when and where it's needed every time. Need more capacity or performance? Add another Kove:SDM Memory Tower, simple as that. Optimized for Linux : Red Hat Enterprise Linux provides improved compatibility, stability, and flexibility for running a wide range of enterprise applications while enhancing the Kove:SDM Memory Tower's performance.

: Red Hat Enterprise Linux provides improved compatibility, stability, and flexibility for running a wide range of enterprise applications while enhancing the Kove:SDM Memory Tower's performance. End-to-end support and engineering services : Computacenter's world-class engineering and services ensure smooth implementation, from system integration to ongoing support, helping organizations maximize the potential of their data infrastructure.

"Red Hat is pleased to collaborate with Kove to support the Kove:SDM Memory Tower on Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the world's leading enterprise Linux platform," said Honoré LaBourdette, vice president, Telco, Media, Entertainment, and Edge Ecosystem, Red Hat. "Red Hat Enterprise Linux provides a more consistent and scalable foundation to help accelerate memory and compute power from the data center to the edge."

Richard Bailey, Regional Solutions Sales Director at Computacenter, added, "The idea of providing composable disaggregated memory to compute clusters is nothing short of revolutionary and has been impossible - until now. Together with our partners Kove and Viking Enterprise Solutions, we're introducing a new, disruptive technology to dynamically change the industry. Kove:SDM allows us to finally realize the benefits of pooling and presenting memory to compute clusters anywhere in the data center. It will now unlock the future potential to exponentially accelerate workloads in high-performance computing, in-memory databases, Al/ML, and edge use cases. We have several potential deployments that have been identified and initiated."

The Kove:SDM Memory Tower is available to customers worldwide for preorder now. For more information, visit vikingenterprisesolutions.com or reach out to Sherman Tang at sherman.tang@vikingenterprise.com .

About Kove

Founded in 2003, Kove has a long history of solving technology's most vexing problems, from launching high-speed back-ups for large databases to setting sustained storage speed records. Most recently, after years of development, testing, and validation, Kove launched the world's first patented and mature software-defined memory solution: Kove:SDM. Kove:SDM enables enterprises and their leaders to achieve more by maximizing the performance of their people and infrastructure. Kove's team of passionate software engineers and technologists understands the importance of access to high-performance computing technology and has worked with clients across a variety of industry verticals from financial services and life sciences to energy and defense. Kove is committed to delivering the products and personalized service that enable every enterprise to reach their full potential. To learn more, visit kove.com.

About Viking Enterprise Solutions

Viking Enterprise Solutions is a leader in high-performance technology solutions that empower organizations to thrive in an evolving digital world. Their products deliver unmatched scalability and innovation, serving various industries globally.

About Computacenter

Computacenter is a trusted provider of IT services and solutions, offering expert engineering, integration, and lifecycle support to help organizations deploy and optimize their technology environments.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2555946/Kove_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2555947/KoveSDM_Memory_Tower.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kove-unveils-hardware-memory-solution-embedded-with-worlds-first-patented-software-defined-memory-allowing-enterprises-data-center-providers-and-hyperscalers-to-achieve-unprecedented-data-center-performance-302304036.html