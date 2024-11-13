Data being presented in two posters at ASH meeting

Enterome, a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class immunomodulatory drugs for cancer based on its unique Mimicry platform, will be holding a webinar to run through new clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 'SIDNEY' trial of EO2463, for the treatment of patients with either newly diagnosed, previously untreated follicular lymphoma (FL) [EO2463 monotherapy], or FL and marginal zone lymphoma relapsed/refractory disease [EO2463 in combination with lenalidomide/rituximab].

The data is being presented in two posters at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Conference by Jose Caetano (JC) Villasboas Bisneto, MD, PhD, principal study investigator at the Mayo Clinic, and Stephen Smith, MD, hematologist and medical oncologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center.

Poster details

Abstract #1616 -EO2463 Peptide Immunotherapy in Patients with Indolent NHL: A Phase 1 Exploration of a Response Biomarker for EO2463 Monotherapy and EO2463 in Combination with Lenalidomide/Rituximab

Abstract #4395 EO2463 Peptide Immunotherapy in Patients with Newly Diagnosed Asymptomatic Follicular Lymphoma Results in Monotherapy Objective Clinical Responses Linked with Anti-Peptide Specific CD8 Memory T Cell Responses: The EONHL1-20/SIDNEY Study

Webinar details are as follows:

Date 12 December 2024 Time 9.30am-10.35am PT 12.30pm-1.35pm ET 5.30pm-6.35pm UK 6.30pm-7.35pm CET Presenters Pierre Belichard PhD, CEO, Enterome Laurent Chene PhD, Head of Drug Discovery, Enterome Jose Caetano (JC) Villasboas Bisneto, MD, PhD, Mayo Clinic Jan Fagerberg, MD, PhD, CMO of Enterome will also be present for the Q&A session following the presentation.

To attend, please register your details at enterome@vigoconsulting.com

Questions can be submitted at any time during the presentation.

Background

About EONHL1-20/SIDNEY:

SIDNEY (EONHL1-20) is a Phase 1/2 multicenter, open-label, first-in-human study of EO2463 as a monotherapy and in combination with lenalidomide and/or rituximab for the treatment of patients with iNHL. The study aims to assess the safety, tolerability, immunogenicity, and preliminary efficacy of EO2463 monotherapy and combination therapy in approximately 60 patients with follicular lymphoma (FL) and marginal zone lymphoma (MZL).

For more information on the study, visit www.Clinicaltrials.gov, reference: NCT04669171

About EO2463:

EO2463 is an innovative, off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate that combines four synthetic OncoMimic peptides. These non-self, microbial-derived peptides correspond to CD8 HLA-A2 epitopes that exhibit molecular mimicry with the B lymphocyte-specific lineage markers CD20, CD22, CD37, and CD268 (BAFF receptor). EO2463 also includes the helper peptide (CD4+ epitope) universal cancer peptide 2 (UCP2).

The unique ability of EO2463 immunotherapy to selectively target multiple B cell markers enables the destruction of malignant B lymphocytes that are abundant in iNHL. By ensuring broad target coverage across malignant B cells, this novel approach aims to simultaneously improve safety and maximize efficacy, reducing the tumor cells' capacity to develop immune-resistance mechanisms.

About Enterome

Enterome is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment of cancer. Enterome's pioneering approach to drug discovery is based on its unique and powerful bacterial Mimicry drug discovery platform, which allows it to analyze and uncover new biological insights from the millions of gut bacterial proteins in constant cross-talk with the human body.

Enterome's first-in-class drug candidates are based on synthetically produced, commensal-derived peptides that modulate the immune system by closely mimicking the structure of specific antigens.

The company's oncology pipeline includes the following OncoMimics peptide-based immunotherapies:

EO2463, currently in the Phase 2 'SIDNEY' clinical trial for indolent non-Hodgkin lymphomas, has shown a favorable safety profile with promising early signs of efficacy;

EO2401, administered in combination with nivolumab and bevacizumab, has demonstrated clinical activity in approximately one-third of patients with recurring glioblastoma in the completed Phase 1/2 'ROSALIE' study;

EO4010 is being evaluated in metastatic colorectal cancer in the Phase 1/2 'AUDREY' study.

Enterome is headquartered in Paris, France. Since its inception, the company has raised a total of €118 million from Europe- and US-based life science investors, and more than €100 million through pharmaceutical partnerships.

For more information, visit: www.enterome.com

