Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.11.2024 13:36 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Continuity Biosciences LLC: Continuity Biosciences Launches to Enable Breakthrough Therapies with Innovative Delivery Technologies

Finanznachrichten News

BRADENTON, Fla. and HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuity Biosciences, LLC, a new bioscience company dedicated to developing and commercializing cutting-edge technologies for cell reprogramming, immune modulation, and drug delivery, is excited to announce its official launch. The company seeks to bridge biopharmaceutical and medical technologies, establishing a new standard for patient-focused treatments for chronic and complex diseases.

Continuity Biosciences Logo

Founded by a team of experienced scientists and industry leaders, Continuity Biosciences aims to enhance emerging therapies, such as cell therapy, by fully leveraging delivery technology. The team includes Bob Whitehead (Executive Chairman), a veteran in the bioscience field known for successful strategic exits and initiatives; Ramakrishna Venugopalan, PhD (Co-Founder & CEO), a former senior executive at AbbVie with expertise in drug delivery for products like Skyrizi® and Vyalev; and Alessandro Grattoni, PhD (Chief Scientific Advisor), Chair and Professor of the Department of Nanomedicine at Houston Methodist Hospital and a leader in advanced drug delivery.

"We are thrilled to have licensed several technology platforms from Houston Methodist Hospital and to introduce Continuity Biosciences to the biotechnology and investment communities," said Ramakrishna Venugopalan, Co-Founder & CEO. "There is immense potential at the intersection of biopharmaceuticals and medical technologies, especially in creating combination products that enhance novel therapies. We plan to expand our technology portfolio to provide our partners with diverse strategies for delivering their treatments."

Dr. Grattoni's pioneering research, along with Continuity's licensed technologies, focuses on developing implantable nanofluidic systems. These technologies facilitate cell reprogramming, molecular sieving, immune modulation, and sustained therapeutic release over ultra-long periods. Supported by significant funding from organizations like the National Institute of Health, Department of Defense, United States Agency for International Development, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (now Breakthrough T1D), ISS National Lab, and key pharmaceutical partners and foundations, these platforms have vast potential for preventing and treating chronic conditions including cancer, autoimmune, metabolic and infectious diseases. They also offer versatile applications for long-acting drug delivery and in vivo cell reprogramming systems suited for advanced cell and gene therapies.

About Continuity Biosciences, LLC
Continuity Biosciences, LLC is a forward-thinking bioscience company dedicated to developing and commercializing advanced drug delivery technologies for chronic and complex diseases. With a mission to enhance the effectiveness and delivery of therapeutic solutions, Continuity Biosciences operates from Bradenton, Florida, and Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.continuitybiosciences.com.

Website link: https://continuitybiosciences.com/
LinkedIn link: https://www.linkedin.com/company/continuity-biosciences/

Media Contact:
Maddie Brown
info@continuitybiosciences.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2555793/Continuity_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/continuity-biosciences-launches-to-enable-breakthrough-therapies-with-innovative-delivery-technologies-302304071.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.