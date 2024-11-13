Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
PR Newswire
13.11.2024 13:16 Uhr
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 13

The Net Asset Values per share (at bid-market values) of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC at close of business on 12th Nov 2024 calculated in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company are as follows:

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC Ordinary Shares - ex income 107.49p

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC Ordinary Shares - cum income 109.75p

PMGR Securities 2025 PLC Zero Dividend Preference Shares

accrued capital entitlement 121.27p

The above Net Asset Value has been calculated based on the number of shares in issue as at the above date, being 18,238,480 Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC Ordinary Shares and 14,217,339 PMGR Securities 2025 PLC Zero Dividend Preference Shares.

Total assets less current liabilities as at the above date were £37.3 million. This amount excludes the liability for the repayment of PMGR Securities 2025 PLC Zero Dividend Preference Shares on their final redemption date of 30 November 2025. The portfolio has been valued using bid prices.

Net asset attributable to holders of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC Ordinary Shares at the above date were 20.0 million.


