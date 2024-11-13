Anzeige
Ingredion Incorporated: Mark Karns Joins Ingredion as VP Corporate Development and M&A
Ingredion Incorporated: Mark Karns Joins Ingredion as VP Corporate Development and M&A

Finanznachrichten News

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Nov. 13, 2024Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, today announced the appointment of Mark Karns as vice president, corporate development and M&A, effective December 2, 2024. Karns will serve as a member of the executive leadership team and will report to Jim Zallie, president and chief executive officer.

Karns' role will lead a combined corporate strategy and M&A function to align and optimize Ingredion's strategic growth agenda while driving the execution of M&A projects across the company.

"Mark is an experienced leader who has driven enterprise-wide impacts through a unique blend of M&A, capital markets and consulting experiences, having held roles in corporate development, investment banking, private equity and strategy consulting. He has a proven track record in the valuation and execution of transactions across multiple consumer sectors, including food and beverage, home appliances, outdoor recreation and apparel," said Zallie.

"I'm excited to bring my knowledge and experience to help drive growth at Ingredion working closely with the Company's leadership and the combined strategy and M&A teams. I look forward to helping deliver on our winning aspiration to be recognized as the go-to-provider for texture and healthful solutions that 'make healthy taste better,'" said Karns.

Karns joins Ingredion from Whirlpool Corporation, where he served as the global head of mergers and acquisitions, focusing on the development and execution of the company's portfolio transformation strategies. Prior to Whirlpool, Karns served as a director in the global consumer investment banking group at Baird, where he executed more than 60 M&A and financing transactions during his nine years with the firm. He also previously worked in strategy consulting at Boston Consulting Group, and in private equity at Goense Bounds & Partners.

Karns holds a master's degree in business administration from the University of Chicago and a bachelor's degree, with distinction, from the University of Virginia.

ABOUT Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporatedfor more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACT:
Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242, noah.weiss@ingredion.com

Media: Rick Wion, 708-209-6323, rickwion@ingredion.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
