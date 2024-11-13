Ceragon Networks Ltd.: Ceragon Reports 17.7% Increase in Quarterly Revenue, GAAP EPS of $0.14 Per Share in the Third Quarter

Revenue Diversification, Expense Management, Enable Consistent Profitability;

Management Reiterates Midpoint of Full-Year 2024 Outlook

ROSH HA 'AIN, Israel, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon (NASDAQ: CRNT), a leading solutions provider of end-to-end wireless connectivity, today reported its financial results for the third quarter period ended September 30, 2024.

Q3 2024 Financial Highlights:

Revenues of $102.7 million

Operating income of $14.6 million on a GAAP basis, or $15.8 million on a non-GAAP basis

Net Income of $12.2 million on a GAAP basis, and net income of $14.1 million on a non-GAAP basis

EPS of $0.14 per diluted share on a GAAP basis, or $0.16 per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis

Q3 2024 Business Highlights:

India:

- All-time record quarterly revenues.

- Expanding pipeline of customer opportunities

- Increasing revenue diversification

- Continued ramp up in deliveries for new IP-50CX product

- Seven consecutive quarters of revenue above $20 million

- Completed City of Cincinnati extended project with high customer satisfaction, creating more opportunities through proactive references

Doron Arazi, CEO, commented: "Ceragon delivered double-digit year-over-year revenue growth, driven by strong results from India and North America. We are reiterating our full-year outlook based on our year-to-date results and current visibility into the fourth quarter, narrowing the range and preserving the midpoint. We continue to see a healthy funnel of opportunities in the private networks' domain, primarily in North America, and demand in India has remained strong, as we grow our presence in multiple accounts, driving revenue diversification and giving us continued confidence in expected future business."

"Simultaneously, we are converting incremental revenue into expanded profitability," continued Mr. Arazi. "Our non-GAAP operating profit, excluding the benefit of the collection of prior bad debt, increased approximately 35% year-over-year. Accordingly, our non-GAAP operating margin, again excluding this benefit, improved by approximately 130 basis points year-over-year, exceeding 10% and demonstrating the growing leverage we have built into our business model. Additionally, we generated more than $10 million in free cash flow in the third quarter, enabling us to bolster our balance sheet."

Primary Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results:

Revenues were $102.7 million, up 17.7% from $87.3 million in Q3 2023 and up 6.9% from $96.1 million in Q2 2024.

GAAP Operating income was $14.6 million compared with $6.7 million for Q3 2023 and $10.4 million for Q2 2024.

GAAP Net income was $12.2 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared with $3.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share for Q3 2023 and $7.8 million, or $0.09 per diluted share for Q2 2024.

Non-GAAP results were as follows: Gross margin was 34.3%, operating income was $15.8 million, and net income of $14.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share. The third quarter included approximately $5.1 million benefit related to collection from a debt settlement agreement reached with a South American customer.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents were $34.0 million on September 30, 2024, compared to $26.3 million on June 30, 2024.

For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the attached tables.

Revenue Breakout by Geography:



Q3 2024 India 49 % North America 24 % EMEA 14 % Latin America 7 % APAC 6 %

Outlook

Management reiterated its 2024 outlook, narrowing the expected range while maintaining the midpoint of the outlook:

Revenue of $390 million to $400 million, representing growth of 12% to 15% compared to 2023 revenue. This guidance includes the contribution from Siklu, which was acquired in December 2023.

Non-GAAP operating margins are targeted to be at least 10% at the mid-point of the revenue guidance.

As a result, management expects increased non-GAAP profit and positive free cash flow for the full year of 2024.

Conference Call

The Company will host a Zoom web conference today at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session for the investment community. Recent geopolitical events could impact the live question and answer session. In this unlikely event, management's prepared remarks will be pre-recorded, and the question and answer session would be rescheduled.

About Ceragon

Ceragon (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the global innovator and leading solutions provider of end-to-end wireless connectivity, specializing in transport, access, and AI-powered managed & professional services. Through our commitment to excellence, we empower customers to elevate operational efficiency and enrich the quality of experience for their end users.

Our customers include service providers, utilities, public safety organizations, government agencies, energy companies, and more, who rely on our wireless expertise and cutting-edge solutions for 5G & 4G broadband wireless connectivity, mission-critical services, and an array of applications that harness our ultra-high reliability and speed. Ceragon solutions are deployed by more than 600 service providers, as well as more than 1,600 private network owners, in more than 130 countries.

Through our innovative, end-to-end solutions, covering hardware, software, and managed & professional services, we enable our customers to embrace the future of wireless technology with confidence, shaping the next generation of connectivity and service delivery. Ceragon delivers extremely reliable, fast to deploy, high-capacity wireless solutions for a wide range of communication network use cases, optimized to lower TCO through minimal use of spectrum, power, real estate, and labor resources - driving simple, quick, and cost-effective network modernization and positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the "connectivity everywhere" era.

For more information please visit: www.ceragon.com

Ceragon Networks® and FibeAir® are registered trademarks of Ceragon Networks Ltd. in the United States and other countries. CERAGON® is a trademark of Ceragon Networks Ltd., registered in various countries. Other names mentioned are owned by their respective holders.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Ceragon's management about Ceragon's business, financial condition, results of operations, micro and macro market trends and other issues addressed or reflected therein. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: projections of demand, revenues, net income, gross margin, capital expenditures and liquidity, competitive pressures, order timing, supply chain and shipping, components availability, growth prospects, product development, financial resources, cost savings and other financial and market matters. You may identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "expects", "intends", "potential" or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Although we believe that the projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations therefrom will not be material. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Ceragon's future results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the effects of the evolving nature of the war situation in Israel and the related evolving regional conflicts; the effects of global economic trends, including recession, rising inflation, rising interest rates, commodity price increases and fluctuations, commodity shortages and exposure to economic slowdown; risks associated with delays in the transition to 5G technologies and in the 5G rollout; risks relating to the concentration of our business on a limited number of large mobile operators and the fact that the significant weight of their ordering, compared to the overall ordering by other customers, coupled with inconsistent ordering patterns, could negatively affect us; risks resulting from the volatility in our revenues, margins and working capital needs; disagreements with tax authorities regarding tax positions that we have taken could result in increased tax liabilities; the high volatility in the supply needs of our customers, which from time to time lead to delivery issues and may lead to us being unable to timely fulfil our customer commitments; and such other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results of operation, as further detailed in Ceragon's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, as published on March 21, 2024, as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Ceragon from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Ceragon does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release unless required by law.

While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Ceragon's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Ceragon does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

The results reported in this press-release are preliminary and unaudited results, and investors should be aware of possible discrepancies between these results and the audited results to be reported, due to various factors.

Ceragon's public filings are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and may also be obtained from Ceragon's website at www.ceragon.com.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)







Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023



















Revenues 102,672

87,260

287,258

256,820

Cost of revenues 67,732

56,986

186,789

168,014



















Gross profit 34,940

30,274

100,469

88,806



















Operating expenses:















Research and development, net 8,750

7,454

25,982

23,204

Sales and Marketing 10,871

10,059

33,640

30,033

General and administrative 688

5,806

8,846

17,348

Restructuring and related charges -

-

1,416

897

Acquisition- and integration-related charges -

283

1,377

283



















Total operating expenses 20,309

23,602

71,261

71,765



















Operating income 14,631

6,672

29,208

17,041



















Financial expenses and others, net 1,834

1,722

6,611

5,066



















Income before taxes 12,797

4,950

22,597

11,975



















Taxes on income 580

1,583

2,144

4,552



















Net income 12,217

3,367

20,453

7,423



















Basic net income per share 0.14

0.04

0.24

0.09

Diluted net income per share 0.14

0.04

0.23

0.09

Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share 86,280,444

84,688,985

85,849,886

84,470,709

Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share 88,333,970

85,488,113

87,948,342

85,265,666

























CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)



September 30,

December 31,

2024

2023

Unaudited

Audited ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents 34,014

28,237 Trade receivables, net 121,550

104,321 Inventories 59,800

68,811 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 18,568

16,571







Total current assets 233,932

217,940







NON-CURRENT ASSETS:





Severance pay and pension fund 4,687

4,985 Property and equipment, net 35,065

30,659 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,174

18,837 Intangible assets, net 16,600

16,401 Goodwill 7,749

7,749 Other non-current assets 2,067

1,954







Total non-current assets 83,342

80,585







Total assets 317,274

298,525







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Trade payables 75,433

67,032 Deferred revenues 2,355

5,507 Short-term loans 25,200

32,600 Operating lease liabilities 2,872

3,889 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 26,210

23,925







Total current liabilities 132,070

132,953







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Accrued severance pay and pension 8,370

9,399 Deferred revenues 670

670 Operating lease liabilities 13,280

13,716 Other long-term payables 5,712

7,768







Total long-term liabilities 28,032

31,553







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Share capital 224

224 Additional paid-in capital 441,345

437,161 Treasury shares at cost (20,091)

(20,091) Other comprehensive loss (9,571)

(8,087) Accumulated deficit (254,735)

(275,188)







Total shareholders' equity 157,172

134,019







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 317,274

298,525

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (U.S. dollars, in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















Cash flow from operating activities:













Net income 12,217

3,367

20,453

7,423 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided

by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 2,981

2,366

8,861

7,501 Loss from sale of property and equipment, net -

31

169

61 Stock-based compensation expense 907

1,048

3,377

3,025 Decrease in accrued severance pay and pensions, net (167)

(11)

(731)

(355) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net (8,540)

2,684

(17,787)

(4,226) Decrease (increase) in other assets (including other

accounts receivable, prepaid expenses, other non-current

assets, and the effect of exchange rate changes on cash

and cash equivalents) (929)

1,360

(2,312)

1,911 Decrease (increase) in inventory (640)

(2,437)

7,915

1,622 Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets 1,067

1,090

3,693

2,987 Increase (decrease) in trade payables 7,152

3,229

7,741

(726) Increase in other accounts payable and accrued expenses

(including other long-term payables) 443

2,071

349

4,397 Decrease in operating lease liability (565)

(1,443)

(3,507)

(3,961) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues (206)

(118)

(3,152)

268 Net cash provided by operating activities 13,720

13,237

25,069

19,927 Cash flow from investing activities:













Purchases of property and equipment, net (2,899)

(1,935)

(10,854)

(7,407) Software development costs capitalized (249)

(446)

(1,238)

(2,283) Net cash used in investing activities (3,148)

(2,381)

(12,092)

(9,690)















Cash flow from financing activities:













Proceeds from exercise of stock options 265

-

807

30 Proceeds from (repayments of) bank credits and loans, net (3,250)

(1,350)

(7,400)

700 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (2,985)

(1,350)

(6,593)

730















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 124

(69)

(607)

51 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 7,711

9,437

5,777

11,018 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 26,303

24,529

28,237

22,948 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 34,014

33,966

34,014

33,966

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















GAAP Cost of revenues 67,732

56,986

186,789

168,014 Stock-based compensation expenses (109)

(142)

(374)

(370) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (189)

-

(567)

- Excess cost on acquired inventory in business combination (*) -

-

(124)

- Non-GAAP Cost of revenues 67,434

56,844

185,724

167,644















GAAP Gross profit 34,940

30,274

100,469

88,806 Stock-based compensation expenses 109

142

374

370 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 189

-

567

- Excess cost on acquired inventory in business combination (*) -

-

124

- Non-GAAP Gross profit 35,238

30,416

101,534

89,176















GAAP Research and development expenses 8,750

7,454

25,982

23,204 Stock-based compensation expenses (173)

(194)

(509)

(672) Non-GAAP Research and development expenses 8,577

7,260

25,473

22,532















GAAP Sales and marketing expenses 10,871

10,059

33,640

30,033 Stock-based compensation expenses (341)

(357)

(1,024)

(1,096) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (117)

-

(505)

- Non-GAAP Sales and marketing expenses 10,413

9,702

32,111

28,937















GAAP General and administrative expenses 688

5,806

8,846

17,348 Stock-based compensation expenses (284)

(355)

(1,470)

(890) Non-GAAP General and administrative expenses 404

5,451

7,376

16,458















GAAP Restructuring and related charges -

-

1,416

897 Restructuring and related charges -

-

(1,416)

(897) Non-GAAP Restructuring and related charges -

-

-

-















GAAP Acquisition- and integration-related charges -

283

1,377

283 Acquisition- and integration-related charges -

(283)

(1,377)

(283) Non-GAAP Acquisition- and integration-related charges -

-

-

-

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)







Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,







2024

2023

2024

2023



























GAAP Operating income 14,631

6,672

29,208

17,041





Stock-based compensation expenses 907

1,048

3,377

3,028





Amortization of acquired intangible assets 306

-

1,072

-





Excess cost on acquired inventory in business combination (*) -

-

124

-





Restructuring and other charges -

-

1,416

897





Acquisition- and integration-related charges -

283

1,377

283





Non-GAAP Operating income 15,844

8,003

36,574

21,249



























GAAP Financial expenses and others, net 1,834

1,722

6,611

5,066





Leases - financial income (expenses) (501)

364

(182)

1,007





Non-cash revaluation expenses associated with business combination (122)

-

(318)

-





Non-GAAP Financial expenses and others, net 1,211

2,086

6,111

6,073



























GAAP Tax expenses 580

1,583

2,144

4,552





Non-cash tax adjustments -

(630)

(413)

(2,373)





Non-GAAP Tax expenses 580

953

1,731

2,179



























GAAP Net income 12,217

3,367

20,453

7,423





Stock-based compensation expenses 907

1,048

3,377

3,028





Amortization of acquired intangible assets 306

-

1,072

-





Excess cost on acquired inventory in business combination (*) -

-

124

-





Restructuring and other charges -

-

1,416

897





Acquisition- and integration-related charges -

283

1,377

283





Leases - financial expenses (income) 501

(364)

182

(1,007)





Non-cash revaluation expenses associated with business combination 122

-

318

-





Non-cash tax adjustments -

630

413

2,373





Non-GAAP Net income 14,053

4,964

28,732

12,997





GAAP Basic net income per share 0.14

0.04

0.24

0.09





GAAP Diluted net income per share 0.14

0.04

0.23

0.09





Non-GAAP Diluted net income per share (**) 0.16

0.06

0.33

0.15































(*) Consists of charges to cost of revenues for the difference between the fair value of acquired inventory in business combination, which was recorded at fair value,

and the actual cost of this inventory, which impacts the Company's gross profit. (**) Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share is the same as in GAAP







