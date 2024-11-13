Perfect Moment Ltd. (NYSE American: PMNT), the high-performance, luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand that fuses technical excellence with fashion-led designs, has appointed Rosela Mitropoulos as head of business development.

In this new position, she will lead the development and execution of the company's global sales strategy for wholesale, online marketplaces and directly operated retail stores.

Mitropoulos brings to Perfect Moment more than 15 years of experience and achievement in the fashion industry, including leading the expansion of global wholesale, franchising, and development of major marketplace partnerships.

"Rosela's proven leadership in driving multi-channel expansion aligns with our strategic goals for increasing revenue, expanding margins and gaining market share," stated Perfect Moment CEO, Mark Buckley. "She has the perfect skillset to grow our wholesale relationships, online marketplaces and expand further into retail in the U.S. and globally."

Mitropoulos previously served as business development officer at ERDEM, an independent fashion house focused on women, where she drove more than 3x growth by opening new channels and expanding wholesale distribution.

She earlier served in a number of senior roles at several leading fashion companies, including Nicholas Kirkwood (LVMH Group), Anya Hindmarch (Mayhoola Group), and Vionnet (Valentino Fashion Group). She began her career in fashion at Roberto Cavalli and Donna Karan (LVMH Group).

She earned her bachelor's degree in Fashion Management from IED Milano and degree in International Economics and Management from University of Verona. She is also fluent in Italian, English and Spanish.

Mitropoulos commented: "I'm excited to join Perfect Moment at this pivotal stage in its evolution, where it enjoys a tremendous growth opportunity as an increasingly popular global luxury lifestyle brand. Its recent expansion into seasonal retail stores further strengthens and supports our strategy to deepen direct-to-consumer engagement."

"I also see valuable strategic opportunities in expanding Perfect Moment's wholesale network, building and enhancing our partnerships with high-profile partners, and laying the groundwork for even greater success," added Mitropoulos. "This includes our new collaboration with Diageo's Johnnie Walker-the world's most popular Scotch Whiskey."

The company has become one of the most followed luxury ski brands in the world through a wide range of marketing activities which has attracted global media coverage. This includes the recent co-marketing launch of the new limited-edition Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ice Chalet, with the bottle and convertible bag designed by Perfect Moment.

Perfect Moment also simultaneously launched its new Ice Chalet capsule skiwear collection for both women and men featuring coordinating designs. The new limited release is being showcased at a series of global events in partnership with Johnnie Walker, including events in London and New York in October, with consumer experiences at luxury Après-ski locations scheduled for the Winter season.

After achieving significant global expansion through high-end retailer and eCommerce channels, Perfect Moment recently opened its first seasonal store in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City.

About Perfect Moment

Founded in 1984 in the mountains of Chamonix, Perfect Moment is a high-performance luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand. It blends technical excellence with fashion-forward designs, creating pieces that effortlessly transition from the slopes to the city, the beach, and beyond.

Initially the vision of extreme sports filmmaker and professional skier Thierry Donard, the brand was built on a sense of adventure that has sustained for over 20 years. Donard, fueled by his personal experiences, was driven by a desire to create pieces that offered quality, style and performance, pushing the wearer in the pursuit of every athlete's dream: to experience 'The Perfect Moment.'

In 2010, British-Swiss entrepreneurial couple Jane and Max Gottschalk took ownership of the brand. Under Jane's creative direction Perfect Moment was injected with a new style focus, one that reignited the spirit of the heritage brand, along with a commitment to improving fit, performance and the use of best-in-class functional materials. As such, the designs evolved into distinct statement pieces synonymous with the brand as we know it today.

Today, the brand is available globally, online and via key retailers, including MyTheresa, Net-a-Porter, Harrods, Selfridges, Saks, Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus.

Learn more at www.perfectmoment.com.

