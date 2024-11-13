WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday showed consumer prices in the U.S. rose in line with economist estimates in the month of October.The Labor Department said its consumer price index crept up by 0.2 percent in October, matching the upticks seen in each of the three previous months as well as expectations.The report also said the annual rate of consumer price growth accelerated to 2.6 percent in October from 2.4 percent in September. The faster growth also came in line with economist estimates.Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices climbed by 0.3 percent in October, matching the increases seen in each of the two previous months along with expectations.The annual rate of core consumer price growth was unchanged from the previous month at 3.3 percent, which also in line with estimates.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX