Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
13.11.2024 15:02 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TAG's First Publication on Cyber Insurance Predicts Changes in the Market

Finanznachrichten News

Available for Free Download

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / TAG Infosphere, a research and advisory company with a focus on cybersecurity, has released an online publication on the future of cyber insurance.

The article that's likely to attract the most attention is called "Measuring Insurability." Produced by a team of TAG analysts, it lays out a new framework for both insurers and companies shopping for policies to gauge the relevant risks.

The article proposes the adoption of an objective cyber insurability rating system "designed to provide a simple method for an insurance company, broker, or other participant (e.g., managing general agent) to quickly determine the cyber insurability of a potential buyer." And without the use of "lengthy questionnaires that dive into the details of technical minutiae."

Another article features an interview with an expert who suggests that artificial intelligence (AI) could prove so disruptive that insurance companies may soon be offering standalone cyber insurance policies just for AI. "Sometimes you see these breakouts of certain coverage, like you saw for crypto, you saw forcannabis, and you might see for AI," he said. "I know it is being explored by some."

In another piece, a former chief information officer (CISO) suggests four questions that companies review and answer before they renew their current policies. For instance: How do you know if you're over-insured or under-insured? What might be excluded by your policy?

Finally, CyberCube, a leading analytics firm that quantifies cyber risk, put together a report that predicts where the market for these products is headed over the next decade. Bottom line: "Cyber insurance is projected to grow rapidly."

Readers can download the new publication for free

Contact Information

Lester Goodman
Director of Content, TAG
lgoodman@tag-cyber.com
914.588.1369

SOURCE: TAG Infosphere Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.