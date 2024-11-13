Urgent.ly, Inc.: Urgently to Present at the Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Forum

Urgent.ly, Inc. (Nasdaq:ULY) ("Urgently"), a U.S.-based leading provider of digital roadside and mobility assistance technology and services, today announced that management will present virtually in the Investor Summit Microcap Forum on Thursday, November 21, 2024. The company will be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day in addition to their presentation.

Event: Q4 Investor Summit

Presentation Time: 3:00pm - 3:30pm ET

Location: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3075/51648

The theme is 40 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market.

Take a deep dive with the best Investors in MicroCap

Live Q & A

Complimentary to Qualified Investors. Please REGISTER HERE.

About Urgently

Urgently is focused on helping everyone move safely, without disruption, by safeguarding drivers, promptly assisting their journey, and employing technology to proactively avert possible issues. The company's digitally native software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to power roadside assistance solutions for leading brands across automotive, insurance, telematics and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgently fulfills the demand for connected roadside assistance services, enabling its partners to deliver exceptional user experiences that drive high customer satisfaction and loyalty, by delivering innovative, transparent and exceptional connected mobility assistance experiences on a global scale. For more information, visit www.geturgently.com.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. Founded in 2015.

Contact:

Fred Rockwell

fred@investorsummitgroup.com

Investor Summit Group

SOURCE: Urgent.ly, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com