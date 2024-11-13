Methes Energies International Ltd.: REISSUE: African Business Professional Arnold "Kojo" Asante to Join Methes' Management Team

Methes Energies International Ltd. ("Methes" - http://www.methes.com)/ (OTC PINK:MEIL) is pleased to announce that they have retained Mr. Arnold "Kojo" Asante to the Methes' Management Team, servicing the responsibilities as the company's International Business Commercial & Consumer Office to drive all African b2 biOil initiatives, beginning with the pursuit of multiple opportunities throughout the Economic Communities of Western African States (ECOWAS) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) as well as the securing registrations and certifications by the region's certification entities, including GSA (Ghana Standard Authorities)

"We have known and worked with Mr. Asante for well over 15 years, beginning with his assignment as our first international distributor for G-OIL®," said Carol Loch, CEO and Chairman of Methes. "His market understanding as well as his business acumen will be a much added addition to our team as we penetrate this hugely potential bio-lubrication marketplace."

Headquartered in Accra, Ghana, Mr. Asante will not only support and execute the initiatives of Methes, but has previously secured b2 product acceptance with the Port Authority and several mining entities. In addition to this, Arnold created a direct to consumer and direct to customer at-home and at-office oil changes and auto services branded as b2 biOil Lubes on Wheels (LOW)…an exciting concept well received by time-starved consumers and customers alike.

"I've been involved in multiple facets of business within the African marketplace;" said Arnold Asante. "I'm very excited to be working again with the founding members of the first certified bio-based motor oil and truly understand the environmental concerns of Africa and looking forward to satisfying these need states."

An assortment of b2 biOils that include passenger car motor oils (0W-20, 5W-20 and 5W-30), heavy duty diesel engine oils (5W-40, 10W-40 and 15W-40), high oleic/high performance hydraulic oils (AW-32, AW-46 and AW-68); and, heavy duty biodegradable gear oils (ISO 220, ISO 320, ISO 460 and ISO 680) has been sent for further testing and certification.

ABOUT

Branded as "b2 biOil," Methes Energies International Ltd., which trades under the symbol "MEIL" on OTC Markets (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MEIL/quote), is a totally green "CLEAN TECH" renewable energy company that manufactures and markets an assortment of biodegradable and bio-based bio-lubricants, by combining domestically sourced farm grown bio-derived feedstocks with proprietary technologies for superior performance, all molded around and supporting the four ideologies of being GREEN: renewable, biodegradable, recyclable and non-toxic (earth-friendly).

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

SOURCE: Methes Energies International Ltd.

