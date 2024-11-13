Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2024) - LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQB: LQWDF) ("LQWD" or the "Company"), a leading provider of enterprise-grade transaction infrastructure and liquidity-on-demand for the Bitcoin Lightning Network, is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired an additional ~5 Bitcoin.

LQWD now holds ~141 Bitcoin, representing 14.1 billion Satoshis (Sats). LQWD remains a debt free company, and these Bitcoin holdings are free and clear of any encumbrances.

This additional purchase forms part of LQWD's ongoing strategic plan launched in 2021 to accumulate Bitcoin as a store-of-value, Bitcoin per share backing and as an operating asset for the Company's Lightning Network platform.

LQWD deploys Bitcoin on the Company's highly scalable global infrastructure network to expand market share and earn fees which are paid in Bitcoin Satoshis.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD is a Canadian-based, publicly traded company focused on expanding Lightning Network transaction infrastructure and liquidity-on-demand to enable instant, low-cost, internet-powered payments. The Company is committed to delivering enterprise-ready solutions for open payments at scale using the Lightning Network.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229771

SOURCE: LQWD Technologies Corp.