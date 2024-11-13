Clarifai Joins the Berkeley Artificial Intelligence Research (BAIR) Open Research Commons to Advance AI Innovation

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarifai , a global leader in AI orchestration and development, and pioneer of the full-stack computer vision platform, today announced its membership in the Berkeley Artificial Intelligence Research (BAIR) Lab's Open Research Commons (ORC). This collaboration enhances Clarifai's commitment to pioneering research and development, giving Clarifai access to work with BAIR researchers and advance the frontiers of AI innovation.

By joining the BAIR Open Research Commons , Clarifai gains a unique opportunity to engage with BAIR's top-tier research community. The membership will facilitate collaboration on shared goals, including advancing large-scale AI models, exploring breakthroughs in multimodal learning, and integrating open-source innovation into enterprise solutions. Clarifai will leverage its expertise in computer vision and generative AI, contributing to joint initiatives aimed at enhancing the technical underpinnings of artificial intelligence.

"Joining BAIR's Open Research Commons is a major milestone for Clarifai," said Dr. Aaron Reite, Senior Director of Research at Clarifai. "This collaboration not only gives us access to some of the brightest minds in AI but also aligns with our mission to push the boundaries of what's possible in applied AI. Working alongside BAIR will allow us to explore cutting-edge approaches and accelerate our efforts to develop flexible, high-performance AI solutions for diverse sectors, from public service to commercial enterprises."

Trevor Darrell, Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences at UC Berkeley and co-founder of the BAIR Lab, welcomed Clarifai's involvement, saying, "The Open Research Commons was designed to foster collaboration across academia and industry, leveraging the strengths of both to drive transformative advances in AI. Clarifai brings a wealth of expertise in applied AI, particularly in areas such as computer vision and content moderation, and we look forward to working together to accelerate AI innovation and make progress toward solutions with a real-world impact."

The BAIR Open Research Commons brings together academia and industry to cultivate an open, interdisciplinary research environment. By fostering interactions between academia's forward-thinking approaches and industry's practical expertise, ORC accelerates the creation and deployment of AI models with real-world impact. Clarifai's involvement reinforces its commitment to advancing state-of-the-art AI, especially in areas such as content moderation, visual and cross-modal similarity search, and open vocabulary small object detection and tracking.

As a member of ORC, Clarifai will contribute its knowledge and resources to enhance the Commons' collective mission, collaborating on initiatives that seek to understand and improve the scalability, adaptability, and ethical considerations of AI technology.

For more information about Clarifai and its commitment to advancing AI research, visit www.clarifai.com.

About Clarifai

Clarifai is a global leader in computer vision and pioneer in AI orchestration and development helping organizations, teams, and developers build, deploy, and operationalize AI at scale. Clarifai's cutting-edge full-stack AI platform leverages today's modern AI technologies like Large Language Models (LLMs), Large Vision Models (LVMs), and Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), data labeling, inference, and more. Founded in 2013, Clarifai is available in cloud, on-premises, or hybrid environments and has been used to build more than 1.5 million AI models with more than 400,000 users in 170 countries. Learn more at www.clarifai.com .

For more information or media requests, contact: pr@clarifai.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/837665/Clarifai_Logo_FC_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clarifai-joins-the-berkeley-artificial-intelligence-research-bair-open-research-commons-to-advance-ai-innovation-302303324.html