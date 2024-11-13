Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
13.11.2024 15:26 Uhr
86 Leser
Empirical Asset Management Welcomes Vana Cristina Koutsomitis

Finanznachrichten News

WELLESLEY, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / Empirical Asset Management is pleased to announce the addition of Vana Cristina Koutsomitis to its team. Known for her focus on millennial wealth management and expertise with tech founders, Koutsomitis brings a modern approach to supporting high-net-worth clients and entrepreneurs. At Empirical, she will concentrate on helping technology entrepreneurs and other high-net-worth clients navigate wealth creation in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

Vana Cristina holds an MBA from Oxford University and an undergraduate degree from Cornell University. Her extensive background in wealth management is further enhanced by her fluency in six languages: French, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, Greek, and English. She frequently shares her insights on fundraising and entrepreneurship in leading publications such as Fortune, HuffPost, and Goop.

"We are thrilled to welcome Vana Cristina to Empirical Asset Management," said Mark Fiskio, CEO at Empirical Asset Management. "Her expertise with tech founders and millennial wealth, paired with her multilingual capabilities and entrepreneurial insight, make her an invaluable asset as we expand our offerings for high-net-worth individuals and entrepreneurs."

At Empirical, Koutsomitis will leverage her extensive industry experience to guide clients toward sustainable financial growth and preservation. Her innovative approach aligns seamlessly with Empirical's commitment to providing tailored solutions that support clients in achieving their financial aspirations.

About Empirical Asset Management, LLC

Empirical Asset Management delivers customized wealth management solutions that empower high-net-worth individuals and entrepreneurs to achieve their financial goals. With a commitment to exceptional service and forward-looking strategies, Empirical supports clients in navigating the complexities of wealth creation and preservation.

For inquiries, please contact:
Mark Fiskio, CEO
Empirical Asset Management LLC
(781) 431-2223
mfiskio@empiricalam.com

Contact Information

Mark Fiskio
CEO
mfiskio@empiricalam.com
781-431-2223

SOURCE: Empirical Asset Management

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
