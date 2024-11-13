Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024
WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker-Symbol: HDK
Frankfurt
13.11.24
08:08 Uhr
1,650 Euro
-0,030
-1,79 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6401,70016:18
Dow Jones News
13.11.2024 15:28 Uhr
Halfords Group PLC: Notice of Interim Results announcement

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Notice of Interim Results announcement 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Notice of Interim Results announcement 
13-Nov-2024 / 13:56 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
13 November 2024 
Halfords Group plc 
 
Notice of Interim Results announcement 
 
Halfords Group plc, ("Halfords" or the "Group"), the UK's leading provider of Motoring and Cycling services and 
products, announces that it will be issuing its interim results for the 26 weeks ended 27 September 2024 on Tuesday 26 
November 2024. 
 
 
 
Enquiries 
Investors & Analysts (Halfords) 
Holly Cassell, Director of IR and ESG investor.relations@halfords.co.uk 
 
Media (Sodali & Co)          +44 (0) 20 7250 1446 
Rob Greening              halfords@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

Notes to Editors

www.halfords.com www.avayler.com www.tredz.co.uk www.halfordscompany.com

Halfords is the UK's leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. Customers shop at 377 Halfords stores, two Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz), 546 garages (trading as Halfords Autocentres, McConechy's, Universal, National Tyres and Lodge Tyre) and have access to 273 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert and National) and 510 commercial vans. Customers can also shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com. Through its subsidiary Avayler, Halfords also sells the Group's bespoke, internally developed software as a SaaS solution to major clients in the US and Europe.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      HFD 
LEI Code:    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  358949 
EQS News ID:  2029357 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2029357&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2024 08:57 ET (13:57 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
