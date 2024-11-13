Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
WKN: A40GSB | ISIN: BMG6904D1083 | Ticker-Symbol: U6N
13.11.24
GlobeNewswire
13.11.2024 16:22 Uhr
86 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Paratus Energy Services Ltd on First North NOK

Finanznachrichten News
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Paratus Energy Services Ltd shares to trading
on First North NOK, with effect from November 14, 2024. 

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name:      PLSVo          
Round lot:      1            
Currency:       NOK           
Clearing:       CCP cleared       
Settlement:      VPS, Norway       
ISIN code:      BMG6904D1083      
Order book ID:    370773         
Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195  
Tick Size:      MiFID II tick size table
MIC Code:       ONSE          

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
