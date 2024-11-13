Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Paratus Energy Services Ltd on First North NOK

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Paratus Energy Services Ltd shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from November 14, 2024. The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment. Short name: PLSVo Round lot: 1 Currency: NOK Clearing: CCP cleared Settlement: VPS, Norway ISIN code: BMG6904D1083 Order book ID: 370773 Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: ONSE For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80.