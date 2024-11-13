Spiral Membrane Market Size to Surpass USD 8.89 Billion by 2031, Predicted CAGR of 9.5%| The Insight Partners

Major industrial Spiral Membrane Market participants include Alfa Laval AB, Toray Industries Inc, GEA Group, MANN HUMMEL International GmbH Co KG, DuPont de, Nemours Inc, Pentair Plc, PCI Membranes.

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, Global Spiral Membrane Market is observing significant growth owing to growing water and wastewater treatment activities. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the spiral membrane market has a growing utilization of spiral membranes in various industries due to which it is expected to register strength during the coming years.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including raw material suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, end-users and others-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Download Sample Pages of Research analysis:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005118/

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The spiral membrane market is expected to reach US$ 8.89 Billion by 2031 from US 4.31 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Spiral membrane is a tightly packed filter media, wherein permeable membrane is wrapped around a center core in a spiral fashion manner which tends to be similar to a fabric roll. Spiral membrane consists of a sandwich of flat sheet membranes, spacers and porous permeate flow material wrapped around a central permeate collecting tube. The permeable membrane is sealed at the edges and is gapped with a spacer material that allows the flow of the liquid that is to be filtered. Growing Water and Wastewater Treatment Activities: Governments of many countries worldwide are encouraging water and wastewater treatment practices. Various countries in Europe are working toward achieving wastewater treatment targets, protecting sensitive water systems, and utilizing wastewater sludge. According to the European Environment Agency (EEA) published data in 2021, the collection and treatment of wastewater are improving across the region. Further, ~90% of urban wastewater across the EU is collected and treated in accordance with the EU Waste Water Treatment Directive. A country analysis was conducted based on the implementation of EU rules on wastewater treatment, which shows that the EU member states are mandating the rules; this led to a rise in the compliance rate of EU member states between 2016 and 2018. As per the EEA, Austria, Luxembourg, Germany, and the Netherlands treat urban wastewater in compliance with the Directive's requirements, while 10 other countries have reached more than 90% compliance rate. As per the data published by Water Information System for Europe (WISE), till date Austria has invested US$ 36.82 (36 euros) per citizen each year for new collection and treatment infrastructure as well as the renewal of aging infrastructure. Increasing Industrialization Coupled with Stringent Government Regulation for Environmental Safety: Significant investment prospects and restructured business models in the post-pandemic scenario are the main factors contributing to rapid industrialization. As developing economies undergo significant transformation, with rapid growth in manufacturing, construction, and industrial sectors, the reliance on filtration solutions becomes paramount. As per the data published by State Council Information Office of China (SCIO) in 2022, industrial output in China increased by 3.6% from the previous year. With a surge in production activities, the need for filtration in manufacturing processes has also increased, which requires efficient filtration membranes. Hence, spiral membranes are experiencing increased demand to ensure optimal performance and filtration efficiency in industrial processes such as industrial waste treatment. These membranes are widely used in nanofiltration or reverse osmosis across various industries, such as oil & gas, textile, paper & pulp, chemicals, petrochemicals, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals. Geographical Insights: In 2023, APAC led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and North America. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Read full market research report, "Spiral Membrane Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Membrane Type (Polyethersulfone, Polyamide, Fluoropolymers, and Others), Technology (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration, and Reverse Osmosis), End User [Food and Beverages, Biotech and Biochemical, Pharma and Healthcare, Water Treatment (Municipal), Wastewater (Industrial), Chemicals, Oil and Gas, Textile/Pulp and Paper Industry, and Others], and Geography", published by The Insight Partners.

Market Segmentation

Based on membrane type, the spiral membrane market is polyethersulfone, polyamide, fluoropolymers, and others. The polyamide segment held a larger share of the spiral membrane market in 2023.

By technology, the spiral membrane market is segmented into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and reverse osmosis. The reverse osmosis segment held the largest share of the spiral membrane market in 2023.

In terms of end user, the spiral membrane market is segmented into food and beverages, dairy and dairy products, brewery, plant based products, extracts, others, biotech and biochemical, pharma and healthcare, water treatment (municipal), wastewater (industrial), chemicals, oil and gas, textile/pulp and paper industry, and others. The water treatment (municipal)segment held a larger share of the spiral membrane market in 2023.

The spiral membrane market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Get Sample Pages of Research analysis: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005118/

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the spiral membrane market include Alfa Laval AB, Toray Industries Inc, GEA Group, MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Pentair Plc, PCI Membranes, Solecta, Inc., atech innovations GmbH, Kovalus Separation Solutions Inc, TAMI Industries S.A.S, Synder Filtration Inc, UNISOL Membrane Technology, Membranium, AXEON Water Technologies, Inopor, Nitto Denko Corporation, Veolia Environnement SA, and Membracon (UK) Ltd.

Trending Topics: High-Performance Membranes, Desalination, Reduced Wastewater Treatment, Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems, among others.

Global Headlines on Spiral Membrane

"DuPont FilmTec Fortilife NF1000 Membrane Now Available Globally"

"Pentair Expands Residential Water Treatment Offerings With Pentair Water Solutions"

"Toray Receives Reverse Osmosis Membrane Order for Hong Kong's Seawater Desalination Plant"

"Toray Develops Durable Reverse Osmosis Membrane that Saves Water, Doubles Chemical Resistance, and Halves Replacement and CO2 Emissions"

Purchase Premium Copy of Global Spiral Membrane Market Growth Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005118/

Conclusion

The market is expected to experience steady growth, primarily driven by the rising demand for efficient water and wastewater treatment solutions across industrial and municipal sectors. Increasing awareness around water conservation and stringent regulatory standards for water quality have amplified the need for advanced filtration technologies, positioning spiral membranes as an ideal choice due to their high efficiency, compact design, and cost-effectiveness. Industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals are adopting spiral membranes to meet the growing demand for purified water and to optimize production processes. Additionally, advancements in membrane technology are enhancing filtration capabilities, extending membrane lifespan, and reducing fouling, which contributes to lower operational costs. However, challenges such as membrane fouling, high initial setup costs, and maintenance requirements may impact market growth. Despite these challenges, innovations in material science and a shift towards more sustainable water treatment practices are expected to fuel the demand for spiral membranes, making them indispensable for water treatment solutions globally.

Check out more related reports by The Insight Partners:

Bio-Polyamide Market Size and Forecasts 2021 - 2031, Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis

Polyamide Market Size and Forecasts 2021 - 2031, Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis

Polyamide in E-Mobility Market Size and Forecasts 2021 - 2031, Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis

Fluoropolymers Market Size and Forecasts 2021 - 2031, Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis

Fluoropolymers Market Size and Forecasts 2021 - 2031, Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person:

Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/spiral-membrane-market

Browse more The Insight Partners chemicals and materials Industry Reports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520492/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/spiral-membrane-market-size-to-surpass-usd-8-89-billion-by-2031--predicted-cagr-of-9-5-the-insight-partners-302304248.html