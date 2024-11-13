Anzeige
13.11.2024 17:10 Uhr
Curium Announces ECLIPSE Trial Has Met Primary Endpoint, Demonstrating a Statistically Significant and Clinically Meaningful Benefit for Patients With PSMA-Positive Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer

Finanznachrichten News

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curium, a world leader in nuclear medicine, announced today that its ECLIPSE trial met its primary endpoint. ECLIPSE is a pivotal Phase 3, multi-center, open-label, randomized clinical trial comparing the safety and efficacy of 177Lu-PSMA-I&T (INN: lutetium (177Lu) zadavotide guraxetan) versus hormone therapy in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

The ECLIPSE trial demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in the median radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) of patients with prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) after treatment with up to 6 doses of 200 mCi (7.4 GBq) of 177Lu-PSMA-I&T in patients previously treated with an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor (ARPI) compared to a change in ARPI.

Sakir Mutevelic, MD, Curium's Chief Medical Officer said: "This is a significant accomplishment for Curium, demonstrating in the pivotal confirmatory ECLIPSE trial a statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefit of PSMA-targeted radioligand therapy with 177Lu-PSMA-I&T for patients with mCRPC. ECLIPSE is the first Phase 3 trial investigating a 200 mCi (7.4 GBq) dose of 177Lu-PSMA-I&T administered every six weeks for up to six doses, demonstrating clinical benefit, in mCRPC patients before receiving taxane-based chemotherapy. Curium will continue to work with the FDA as the clinical trial data matures, on a regulatory submission plan for this potentially important product for patients, their caregivers, and the healthcare providers treating prostate cancer."

Michael Patterson, CEO, Curium North America added: "The ECLIPSE achievement of its primary endpoint represents an important clinical milestone in the development of our prostate theranostic program. This underscores Curium's continued commitment and focus on nuclear medicine diagnostics and therapeutics. Further, the announcement of the opening of Curium's Netherlands facility for the production of 177Lutetium in September 2024, bolsters Curium's supply chain and ensures manufacturing reliability. Curium will continue to work to fulfill its mission of redefining the experience of cancer through our trusted legacy in nuclear medicine by ensuring unrestricted access to this important product, if approved."

AboutCurium
Curium is a world leader in nuclear medicine. We develop, manufacture, and distribute world-class radiopharmaceutical products to help patients around the globe. Our proven heritage combined with a pioneering approach are the hallmarks to deliver innovation, excellence, and unparalleled service.

With manufacturing facilities across Europe and the United States, Curium delivers SPECT, PET and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical solutions for life-threatening diseases to over 14 million patients annually. The name 'Curium' honors the legacy of pioneering radioactive materials researchers Marie and Pierre Curie, after whom the radioactive element curium was named and emphasizes our focus on nuclear medicine. To learn more, visit www.curiumpharma.com.

For more information:
Ross Bethell, VP, Head of Global Communications
communications@curiumpharma.com


