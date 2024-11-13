Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
13.11.2024 17:14 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Spacer: 46% Rise in Boston Residents Renting Out Parking Spaces to Help Solve City's Parking Crisis

Finanznachrichten News

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / Spacer, announces today a 46% surge in Boston residents renting out their unused parking spaces to commuters to address the city's parking crisis. The initiative, which provides a more affordable and sustainable solution for commuters, is also helping residents boost their incomes - with some earning over $37,000 each by sharing their garages and parking spaces.

Parking rises in value in Boston

Parking rises in value in Boston
Spacer, America's leading marketplace for parking reveals rise in residents renting out their parking spaces

Car ownership in Boston has significantly decreased, however the demand for on-street parking has surged. GoBoston 2030, a project to improve transportation and mobility options, estimates that up to 30 percent of urban congestion results from vehicles searching for parking.

Manuela Misiak, 48, a new real estate agent and a longtime Boston resident who emigrated from Poland in 2003, is helping commuters while making an extra income to pay off her real estate taxes. Owning a property in Central Boston, she rents out four parking spaces on Spacer, America's #1 marketplace for parking.

"I live near Boston Medical Center (BMC), Massachusetts General Hospital, just two stops from downtown and the financial district. Parking is a significant issue in Boston due to its scarcity, so my parking spaces are in high demand," says Manuela.

"Renters include people relocating from cities like New York and Chicago who need temporary parking and professionals commuting into the city who can't find parking.

Manuela's passive income from these spaces generates $1,000 a month at $250 per space in exchange for a guaranteed parking space with 24/7 access.

"With parking meters often costing from $1.60 an hour, this option is a huge help for commuters at a significantly reduced cost and helps me financially," ends Manuela.

Zena Lum from South End, Boston, rents out a local parking space and is a fundraiser for a nonprofit public art festival.

Zena comments, "After Covid, people started working from home and were not moving their cars. Once I bought a bigger car, I needed a reliable parking space. It's $330 a monthand a great investment. Private parking garages and lots vary, with weekday daily rates around $30-40, with some that are $50-75. By sharing parking spaces within the community saves me money and is a more convenient option."

Mike Rosenbaum, the Founder and CEO of Spacer, comments. "We want to provide a platform that brings the community together, reduces parking problems and lowers transportation emissions. Through peer-to-peer sharing, we can reduce the need to build new parking lots and promote a more sustainable and efficient use of resources in Boston and across North America.

The most expensive cities for both daily and monthly parking include Boston, New York, San Francisco, Washington, Chicago and Cleveland in North America.

For more information, please visit www.spacer.com

ENDS

Sources:

https://www.boston.gov/sites/default/files/embed/p/performance_parking_final_report_-_web_1.pdf

https://eu.usatoday.com/story/money/cars/2023/11/28/parking-most-least-expensive/71726574007

Contact Information
Lucy Wilson
PR Consultant
info@thisisbanjo.com

SOURCE: Spacer Technologies

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.