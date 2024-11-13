Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 13
13 November 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 595.868p. The highest price paid per share was 607.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 588.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0140% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 520,827,089 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 786,901,968. Rightmove holds 11,325,023 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transaction
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
318
596.800
16:08:05
600
596.800
16:08:05
1037
596.800
16:05:49
1113
596.800
16:05:01
1033
596.800
16:05:01
1106
596.600
16:01:16
1057
596.600
15:59:17
153
596.600
15:59:17
1107
595.800
15:54:52
1099
595.600
15:50:01
1130
595.600
15:48:02
1045
595.600
15:47:10
215
595.800
15:39:37
924
595.800
15:39:37
1001
596.000
15:39:06
1004
595.800
15:35:33
921
596.000
15:32:25
690
595.200
15:30:15
389
595.200
15:30:15
262
595.200
15:29:18
820
595.200
15:29:18
983
595.000
15:22:21
237
595.200
15:17:01
777
595.200
15:17:01
958
595.600
15:13:17
1116
595.600
15:11:38
272
595.400
15:05:19
634
595.400
15:05:19
170
595.400
15:05:19
157
595.800
15:03:42
571
595.800
15:03:42
396
595.800
15:03:42
805
595.400
15:00:58
228
595.400
15:00:58
874
595.400
14:59:20
96
595.400
14:59:20
1143
595.000
14:52:40
1064
595.400
14:50:02
515
595.800
14:49:07
392
595.800
14:49:07
698
595.800
14:49:07
916
595.800
14:49:07
|
1048
594.000
14:40:06
1046
594.000
14:37:00
981
594.200
14:35:31
1097
594.400
14:35:00
1131
594.200
14:31:50
981
593.600
14:27:00
994
593.400
14:23:16
1007
593.600
14:16:19
60
593.600
14:16:19
992
593.600
14:11:49
75
594.200
14:05:50
986
594.200
14:05:50
528
592.800
13:58:40
547
592.800
13:58:40
1143
592.800
13:52:01
1143
592.400
13:46:40
1017
593.200
13:45:19
448
593.400
13:42:25
639
593.400
13:42:25
1076
592.000
13:32:25
1085
592.200
13:31:17
271
590.600
13:27:48
798
590.600
13:27:48
959
591.000
13:22:02
946
590.800
13:14:14
1029
589.800
13:02:01
195
589.000
12:54:30
933
589.000
12:54:30
932
588.600
12:44:50
1064
590.000
12:36:33
428
590.800
12:27:11
649
590.800
12:27:11
957
591.200
12:24:09
950
589.600
12:14:26
733
589.800
12:09:15
202
589.800
12:09:15
1088
588.200
12:00:00
1077
589.000
11:56:35
1063
589.400
11:48:39
78
590.400
11:42:19
1000
590.400
11:42:19
1035
591.400
11:32:29
30
592.200
11:26:22
30
592.200
11:26:22
903
592.200
11:26:22
1061
592.800
11:19:47
|
1003
594.000
11:12:10
1105
595.000
11:05:24
20
595.200
10:57:11
1000
595.200
10:57:11
233
595.600
10:56:47
758
595.600
10:56:47
1044
595.800
10:47:49
1066
595.000
10:43:00
205
595.200
10:36:16
549
595.200
10:36:16
246
595.200
10:36:16
938
595.800
10:32:54
571
595.200
10:24:08
543
595.200
10:24:08
343
594.400
10:18:58
579
594.400
10:18:58
987
593.800
10:16:55
968
594.000
10:15:42
951
593.400
10:14:33
1025
592.400
10:04:02
964
594.200
10:00:08
1143
595.400
09:51:17
1006
596.000
09:47:43
130
596.000
09:47:43
1102
596.000
09:45:33
1082
597.800
09:34:37
847
599.800
09:32:55
250
599.800
09:32:55
1105
599.800
09:23:28
933
601.800
09:16:38
153
601.600
09:11:46
912
601.600
09:11:46
992
599.400
09:04:24
1090
601.400
09:01:20
920
603.000
08:59:00
70
603.000
08:59:00
1038
601.200
08:49:16
971
602.000
08:47:41
1093
602.800
08:43:30
456
603.800
08:40:55
557
603.800
08:40:55
185
604.200
08:37:46
835
604.200
08:37:46
403
604.000
08:34:03
680
604.000
08:34:03
300
602.600
08:32:17
670
602.600
08:32:17
1063
602.000
08:30:29
1099
603.000
08:21:56
727
603.200
08:21:54
306
603.200
08:21:54
1045
603.800
08:19:53
1142
603.000
08:13:10
1089
604.800
08:09:41
401
605.600
08:08:26
581
605.600
08:08:26
94
605.800
08:05:48
1000
605.800
08:05:48
971
607.000
08:02:00