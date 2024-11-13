Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 13

13 November 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 595.868p. The highest price paid per share was 607.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 588.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0140% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 520,827,089 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 786,901,968. Rightmove holds 11,325,023 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transaction

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

318

596.800

16:08:05

600

596.800

16:08:05

1037

596.800

16:05:49

1113

596.800

16:05:01

1033

596.800

16:05:01

1106

596.600

16:01:16

1057

596.600

15:59:17

153

596.600

15:59:17

1107

595.800

15:54:52

1099

595.600

15:50:01

1130

595.600

15:48:02

1045

595.600

15:47:10

215

595.800

15:39:37

924

595.800

15:39:37

1001

596.000

15:39:06

1004

595.800

15:35:33

921

596.000

15:32:25

690

595.200

15:30:15

389

595.200

15:30:15

262

595.200

15:29:18

820

595.200

15:29:18

983

595.000

15:22:21

237

595.200

15:17:01

777

595.200

15:17:01

958

595.600

15:13:17

1116

595.600

15:11:38

272

595.400

15:05:19

634

595.400

15:05:19

170

595.400

15:05:19

157

595.800

15:03:42

571

595.800

15:03:42

396

595.800

15:03:42

805

595.400

15:00:58

228

595.400

15:00:58

874

595.400

14:59:20

96

595.400

14:59:20

1143

595.000

14:52:40

1064

595.400

14:50:02

515

595.800

14:49:07

392

595.800

14:49:07

698

595.800

14:49:07

916

595.800

14:49:07

1048

594.000

14:40:06

1046

594.000

14:37:00

981

594.200

14:35:31

1097

594.400

14:35:00

1131

594.200

14:31:50

981

593.600

14:27:00

994

593.400

14:23:16

1007

593.600

14:16:19

60

593.600

14:16:19

992

593.600

14:11:49

75

594.200

14:05:50

986

594.200

14:05:50

528

592.800

13:58:40

547

592.800

13:58:40

1143

592.800

13:52:01

1143

592.400

13:46:40

1017

593.200

13:45:19

448

593.400

13:42:25

639

593.400

13:42:25

1076

592.000

13:32:25

1085

592.200

13:31:17

271

590.600

13:27:48

798

590.600

13:27:48

959

591.000

13:22:02

946

590.800

13:14:14

1029

589.800

13:02:01

195

589.000

12:54:30

933

589.000

12:54:30

932

588.600

12:44:50

1064

590.000

12:36:33

428

590.800

12:27:11

649

590.800

12:27:11

957

591.200

12:24:09

950

589.600

12:14:26

733

589.800

12:09:15

202

589.800

12:09:15

1088

588.200

12:00:00

1077

589.000

11:56:35

1063

589.400

11:48:39

78

590.400

11:42:19

1000

590.400

11:42:19

1035

591.400

11:32:29

30

592.200

11:26:22

30

592.200

11:26:22

903

592.200

11:26:22

1061

592.800

11:19:47

1003

594.000

11:12:10

1105

595.000

11:05:24

20

595.200

10:57:11

1000

595.200

10:57:11

233

595.600

10:56:47

758

595.600

10:56:47

1044

595.800

10:47:49

1066

595.000

10:43:00

205

595.200

10:36:16

549

595.200

10:36:16

246

595.200

10:36:16

938

595.800

10:32:54

571

595.200

10:24:08

543

595.200

10:24:08

343

594.400

10:18:58

579

594.400

10:18:58

987

593.800

10:16:55

968

594.000

10:15:42

951

593.400

10:14:33

1025

592.400

10:04:02

964

594.200

10:00:08

1143

595.400

09:51:17

1006

596.000

09:47:43

130

596.000

09:47:43

1102

596.000

09:45:33

1082

597.800

09:34:37

847

599.800

09:32:55

250

599.800

09:32:55

1105

599.800

09:23:28

933

601.800

09:16:38

153

601.600

09:11:46

912

601.600

09:11:46

992

599.400

09:04:24

1090

601.400

09:01:20

920

603.000

08:59:00

70

603.000

08:59:00

1038

601.200

08:49:16

971

602.000

08:47:41

1093

602.800

08:43:30

456

603.800

08:40:55

557

603.800

08:40:55

185

604.200

08:37:46

835

604.200

08:37:46

403

604.000

08:34:03

680

604.000

08:34:03

300

602.600

08:32:17

670

602.600

08:32:17

1063

602.000

08:30:29

1099

603.000

08:21:56

727

603.200

08:21:54

306

603.200

08:21:54

1045

603.800

08:19:53

1142

603.000

08:13:10

1089

604.800

08:09:41

401

605.600

08:08:26

581

605.600

08:08:26

94

605.800

08:05:48

1000

605.800

08:05:48

971

607.000

08:02:00


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.