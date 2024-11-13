Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
13.11.24
15:29 Uhr
1,500 Euro
-0,030
-1,96 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5001,83019:00
13.11.2024 18:25 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
13-Nov-2024 / 16:53 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
13 November 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               13 November 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      116,785 
Highest price paid per share:         130.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          126.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 128.6353p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 331,675,229 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (331,675,229) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      128.6353p                    116,785

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
825              126.00          08:02:29         00310225648TRLO1     XLON 
450              127.50          08:21:58         00310242738TRLO1     XLON 
103              127.50          08:22:59         00310243598TRLO1     XLON 
825              127.50          08:44:14         00310260064TRLO1     XLON 
861              127.50          08:44:15         00310260068TRLO1     XLON 
888              127.00          08:44:15         00310260069TRLO1     XLON 
1654              127.00          08:44:19         00310260115TRLO1     XLON 
865              127.00          08:44:42         00310260434TRLO1     XLON 
898              127.00          08:46:16         00310261832TRLO1     XLON 
900              128.00          09:03:04         00310280803TRLO1     XLON 
1671              127.50          09:07:42         00310287024TRLO1     XLON 
72               129.00          09:48:38         00310341148TRLO1     XLON 
505              129.00          09:48:38         00310341153TRLO1     XLON 
492              129.00          09:48:38         00310341154TRLO1     XLON 
1068              129.00          09:48:38         00310341155TRLO1     XLON 
505              129.00          09:48:38         00310341157TRLO1     XLON 
45               129.00          09:50:15         00310342731TRLO1     XLON 
851              129.00          10:02:00         00310349722TRLO1     XLON 
597              129.00          10:18:54         00310350191TRLO1     XLON 
441              129.00          10:19:42         00310350214TRLO1     XLON 
822              129.00          10:22:13         00310350295TRLO1     XLON 
848              129.00          10:52:50         00310352213TRLO1     XLON 
3541              128.50          10:52:51         00310352217TRLO1     XLON 
600              129.00          10:52:51         00310352218TRLO1     XLON 
1548              129.00          10:52:51         00310352219TRLO1     XLON 
550              129.00          10:52:51         00310352220TRLO1     XLON 
505              129.00          10:52:51         00310352221TRLO1     XLON 
108              129.00          10:52:51         00310352222TRLO1     XLON 
886              128.50          10:52:59         00310352228TRLO1     XLON 
855              128.00          11:03:17         00310352802TRLO1     XLON 
252              128.00          11:12:34         00310353187TRLO1     XLON 
602              128.00          11:12:34         00310353188TRLO1     XLON 
1               128.00          11:12:34         00310353189TRLO1     XLON 
81               128.00          12:02:05         00310354624TRLO1     XLON 
826              127.50          12:02:05         00310354625TRLO1     XLON 
825              127.50          12:27:55         00310355412TRLO1     XLON 
825              127.50          12:27:55         00310355413TRLO1     XLON 
826              127.50          12:27:55         00310355414TRLO1     XLON 
806              127.50          12:27:55         00310355415TRLO1     XLON 
651              128.00          12:27:58         00310355416TRLO1     XLON 
776              128.00          12:27:58         00310355417TRLO1     XLON 
172              129.00          12:46:29         00310355835TRLO1     XLON 
982              129.00          12:46:29         00310355836TRLO1     XLON 
103              129.00          12:46:29         00310355837TRLO1     XLON 
614              129.00          12:46:29         00310355838TRLO1     XLON 
1025              129.00          12:46:30         00310355840TRLO1     XLON 
623              129.00          12:46:30         00310355841TRLO1     XLON 
650              129.00          12:46:30         00310355842TRLO1     XLON 
500              129.00          12:57:37         00310356223TRLO1     XLON 
400              129.00          13:13:23         00310356541TRLO1     XLON 
600              129.00          13:19:37         00310356746TRLO1     XLON 
400              129.00          13:20:05         00310356753TRLO1     XLON 
1361              129.00          13:22:48         00310356816TRLO1     XLON 
158              129.00          13:22:48         00310356817TRLO1     XLON 
826              128.50          13:22:48         00310356818TRLO1     XLON 
825              128.50          13:22:48         00310356819TRLO1     XLON 
825              128.50          13:22:48         00310356820TRLO1     XLON 
825              128.50          13:22:48         00310356821TRLO1     XLON 
543              130.00          13:40:26         00310358288TRLO1     XLON 
525              130.00          13:40:26         00310358289TRLO1     XLON 
1681              129.50          13:40:27         00310358290TRLO1     XLON 
35               129.50          13:40:27         00310358291TRLO1     XLON 
3365              129.50          13:43:58         00310358536TRLO1     XLON 
2547              129.00          13:58:17         00310358843TRLO1     XLON 
1028              129.00          13:58:17         00310358844TRLO1     XLON 
894              129.00          13:58:17         00310358845TRLO1     XLON 
893              129.00          13:58:17         00310358846TRLO1     XLON 
894              129.00          13:58:17         00310358847TRLO1     XLON 
1663              128.50          13:58:18         00310358848TRLO1     XLON 
860              128.00          14:32:12         00310359936TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2024 11:53 ET (16:53 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
