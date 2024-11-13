BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 13

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)





ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND





13 November 2024



The Board of BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the fourth quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ended 31 October 2024 of 2.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 2 January 2025to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 22 November 2024 (ex dividend date is 21 November 2024).

