WKN: 891798 | ISIN: GB0007816068 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
13.11.2024
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 13

For immediate release

13 November 2024

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

The Company announces that it has today purchased 306,652 of its own shares ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 844.75 pence per Ordinary Share. Such shares will be held in treasury by the Company.

Following this transaction, the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in treasury is 63,942,248; the total number of Ordinary Shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in treasury following such purchase, and therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 161,049,055.

The figure of 161,049,055 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations of interests in the Company's voting rights in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3 170 8732


