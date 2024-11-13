Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker-Symbol: HDK
Frankfurt
13.11.24
08:08 Uhr
1,650 Euro
-0,030
-1,79 %
13.11.2024 18:52 Uhr
Halfords Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company* 
13-Nov-2024 / 17:20 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting  GB00B012TP20 
rights are attached ii: 
 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                  X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify) iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv 
Name                                           Morgan Stanley 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                  Wilmington, Delaware, United 
                                             States 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v 
Name                                           Morgan Stanley & Co. 
                                             International plc 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                  London, United Kingdom 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:                08-November-2024 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):                      12-November-2024 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                                  % of voting rights   Total of Total number of 
                    % of voting rights attached through financial    both in voting rights held 
                    to shares (total of 8. A)  instruments       % (8.A + in issuer (8.A + 
                                  (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B  8.B)   8.B) vii 
                                  2) 
Resulting situation on the date on   6.291208          0.000000        6.291208 13773263 
which threshold was crossed or reached 
Position of previous notification (if 
                    5.938142          0.000300        5.938442 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of      Number of voting rights ix    % of voting rights 
shares 
             Direct      Indirect    Direct                    Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) 
             (DTR5.1)      (DTR5.2.1)   (DTR5.1)                   (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B012TP20                13773263                           6.291208 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A      13773263             6.291208% 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
                  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if 
Type of financial    Expiration Conversion Period the instrument is                % of voting 
instrument        date x   xi                                 rights 
                            exercised/converted. 
 
                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
                         Physical or 
Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/   cash                         % of voting 
instrument       date x    Conversion         Number of voting rights         rights 
                  Period xi   Settlement 
                         xii 
 
                         SUBTOTAL 
                         8.B.2 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) 
issuer xiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal x 
entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv 
Ultimate   Name of     % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled   equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is    equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking   the notifiable threshold  higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold 
Morgan 
Stanley 
(Chain 1) 
Morgan    Morgan Stanley 
Stanley    International 
(Chain 1)   Holdings Inc. 
Morgan    Morgan Stanley 
Stanley    International 
(Chain 1)   Limited 
Morgan    Morgan Stanley 
Stanley    Investments 
(Chain 1)   (UK) 
Morgan    Morgan Stanley 
Stanley    & Co.      6.291208                            6.291208% 
(Chain 1)   International 
       plc 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be held 
 
11. Additional information xvi 
 
 
Place of completion Mumbai 
Date of completion  12-November-2024

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      HFD 
LEI Code:    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  358961 
EQS News ID:  2029505 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2029505&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2024 12:20 ET (17:20 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
