SourceWhale, Inc.: SourceWhale Ranked Number Four Fastest Growing Technology Company in the UK in the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 50

SourceWhale attributes its over 8200 per cent revenue growth to a relentless focus on product innovation.

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceWhale today announced that it ranked number four in the 2024 Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50, a ranking of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in the UK. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over the last three years. SourceWhale grew 8209 per cent during this period.

SourceWhale's CEO, Timothy Hogwood, credits the company's commitment to driving recruiter productivity and a focus on delivering measurable ROI with the company's 8209 per cent revenue growth over the past three years. He said, "Our growth is a direct result of our relentless focus on empowering recruiters to connect more meaningfully and efficiently. By prioritizing innovation and a deep understanding of recruitment challenges, we've built a solution that truly transforms productivity for our clients. It's rewarding to see our vision reflected in SourceWhale's growth."

Kiren Asad, lead partner for the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 programme, said: "Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 measures consistent revenue growth over a three-year period, so being one of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in the UK is a great achievement," said Deloitte technology partner for the London Region. "SourceWhale should be applauded for its sustained and significant growth. I would like to extend my congratulations to all of the winners."

"The 50 fastest growing UK technology companies, as ranked by Deloitte, generated £1.93bn in total annual revenues in the year 2023/24. The Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 recorded an average three-year growth rate of 2,468 per cent."

About the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50

The Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 is one of the UK's foremost technology award programmes. Now in its 27th year, it is a ranking of the country's 50 fastest-growing technology companies, based on revenue growth over the last three years. The UK Fast 50 awards are all about growth driven by leading intellectual property and are a celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship. Previous winners have come from across the UK, are both large and small, and included some of the most dynamic players in all areas of technology, from IoT to BioTech, digital media technology to life sciences, FinTech to software and clean energy to telecommunications.

For more information visit www.deloitte.co.uk/fast50

The full list of this year's winners and winner breakdown by region and sector is available at www.deloitte.co.uk/fast50

About SourceWhale

SourceWhale's business development and candidate sourcing platform is the trusted choice for recruitment teams committed to staying competitive by adopting technology that meets today's needs and builds a foundation for future growth.



Trusted by thousands of recruiters, SourceWhale powers essential workflows - from candidate engagement and outreach automation to activity tracking and real-time insights - ensuring peak productivity and stronger client relationships. SourceWhale's proven track record in driving consultant productivity and enhancing client relationships is unmatched. Agencies of all sizes depend on SourceWhale's AI-powered suite to drive scalable results, deliver precise multi-channel personalization, and foster seamless team collaboration - ultimately enhancing both efficiency and revenue.

For more information, please visit www.sourcewhale.com.

