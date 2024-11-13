CALGARY, 12. November 2024 - Condor Energies Inc. ("Condor" oder das "Unternehmen"); TSX: CDR, ISIN: CA20676A1084), ein in Kanada ansässiges, international ausgerichtetes Energiewendeunternehmen mit Schwerpunkt auf Zentralasien, freut sich, die Veröffentlichung seines ungeprüften Zwischenberichts bekannt zu geben, die verkürzten Konzernabschlüsse für das dritte Quartal und die ersten neun Monate bis zum 30. September 2024 sowie Analyse und Einschätzung des Managements. Die Dokumente werden unter dem Profil von Condor auf der Plattform SEDAR+ unter www.sedarplus.ca und auf der Condor-Website unter www.condorenergies.ca verfügbar gemacht. Leser sind herzlich eingeladen, sich die neueste Unternehmenspräsentation anzusehen, die auf der Condor-Website verfügbar ist. Hinweis: Alle Finanzbeträge in dieser Pressemitteilung werden in kanadischen Dollar angegeben, sofern nicht anders angegeben.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Die Produktion in Usbekistan betrug im dritten Quartal 2024 durchschnittlich 10.010 boe/d, davon 58.638 Mcf/d (9.773 boe/d) Erdgas und 237 bopd Kondensat.

- Im Juni 2024 startete das Unternehmen ein umfangreiches Workover-Programm auf den acht Gaskondensatfeldern, die es in Usbekistan betreibt. Eine zweite Workover-Anlage nahm Ende Oktober 2024 den Betrieb auf.

- Die Produktion in Usbekistan betrug in den vergangenen sieben Tagen vom 5. November 2024 bis zum 11. November 2024 durchschnittlich 10.706 boe/d aufgrund anhaltender Workover-Erfolge und der teilweisen Inbetriebnahme des ersten In-Field-Flowline-Wasserabscheidesystems Anfang November.

- Die Gas- und Kondensatverkäufe in Usbekistan beliefen sich im dritten Quartal 2024 auf einen Umsatz in Höhe von 19,14 Millionen Dollar.

- Im Juli 2024 unterzeichnete Condor seinen ersten LNG-Rahmenvertrag für die Produktion und Nutzung von Flüssigerdgas ("LNG") als Antrieb für Lokomotiven in Kasachstans.

- Im August 2024 erhielt das Unternehmen eine zweite Erdgaszuteilung in Kasachstan, die als Einsatzgas für die zweite modulare LNG-Produktionsanlage des Unternehmens verwendet werden soll.

EINSCHÄTZUNG VOM CEO VON CONDOR

Don Streu, Präsident und CEO von Condor, kommentierte: "Wir sind sehr erfreut über die positiven Auswirkungen der frühen Workover- und Optimierungsaktivitäten auf unser Produktionsvolumen und unsere Einnahmen. Im dritten Quartal lag die Produktion im Durchschnitt bei 10.010 boe/d und wir schätzen, dass die Basisproduktionsrate ohne den Erfolg unseres Programms etwa 2.800 boe/d niedriger hätte sein können, was die Produktionsrückgänge im natürlichen Reservoir mehr als ausgleicht. Wir haben begonnen, Produktionssteigerungen aufgrund anhaltender Workover-Erfolge und der teilweisen Inbetriebnahme des ersten In-Field-Flowline-Wasserabscheidersystems zu erzielen.

Unser Workover-Inventar wird kontinuierlich erweitert und die beiden Workover-Bohrgeräte werden weiterhin neu identifizierte, nicht erschöpfte und umgangene Förderintervalle perforieren und gleichzeitig künstliche Hebevorrichtungen installieren. Dieses Programm ist ein sehr kapitaleffizientes Mittel zur Steigerung der Produktion. Vorläufige Ergebnisse unserer neu aufbereiteten 3D-Seismikdaten liefern höhere vertikale und laterale seismische Auflösungen, die es uns ermöglichen sollten, die Reservoirs genauer zu charakterisieren und im Vorfeld eines Infill-Bohrprogramms im Jahr 2025 neue Ziele zu identifizieren."

"Darüber hinaus werden wir in den kommenden Monaten die Anzahl der In-Field-Flowline-Wasserabscheidesysteme erhöhen.

Parallel zu unseren Aktivitäten zur Produktionssteigerung haben wir Sicherheitsmaßnahmen durch laufende Schulungen für Mitarbeiter und Auftragnehmer implementiert, was seit Projektbeginn zu null Arbeitsausfällen geführt hat.

Schließlich fühlen wir uns sehr geehrt, dass wir eingeladen wurden, die Energiewende-Initiativen des Unternehmens auf der Klimakonferenz der Vereinten Nationen 2024 ("COP29") vorzustellen, die vom 11. bis 22. November 2024 in Baku, Aserbaidschan, stattfinden wird. Auf der COP29 werden wir einige der technologischen Fortschritte und Betriebsinnovationen hervorheben, die wir umsetzen, um die Nachhaltigkeit kohlenstoffarmer Brennstoffe als verantwortungsvolle und stabile Brücke für die Energiewende zu Netto-Null-Energie zu erhöhen."

Produktion in Usbekistan

Die Produktion im dritten Quartal 2024 betrug durchschnittlich 10.010 boe/d, davon 58.638 Mcf/d (9.773 boe/d) Erdgas und 237 bopd Kondensat, obwohl die Produktion im August aufgrund von Wartungsarbeiten an der nachgelagerten Infrastruktur in nicht vom Unternehmen betriebenen Anlagen für vier Tage eingeschränkt war. Seit der Aufnahme des Betriebs am 1. März 2024 konnte das Unternehmen die natürlichen Produktionsrückgänge abflachen, die zuvor jährlich über zwanzig Prozent lagen.

Ende Juni 2024 leitete das Unternehmen eine Mehrquellen-Überarbeitungskampagne für die acht Felder ein, die die Installation bewährter künstlicher Hebegeräte, das Perforieren neu identifizierter Förderintervalle, die Durchführung von Stimulationsbehandlungen im Bohrloch und die Installation neuer Produktionsrohre umfasst. Aufgrund früher Erfolge wurde eine zweite Workover-Anlage in Auftrag gegeben, die Ende Oktober 2024 in Betrieb genommen wurde.

Anfang November 2024 nahm das Unternehmen Usbekistans erstes In-Field-Flowline-Wasserabscheidesystem teilweise in Betrieb, das Wasser im Feldsammelnetz und nicht in der Produktionsanlage von den Gasströmen trennt. Dies reduziert den Pipeline-Fließdruck, was zu höheren Reservoir-Fließraten führen kann. Zusätzliche Wasserabscheidesystemen wurden bestellt und werden in den kommenden Monaten installiert. Die bestehende Pipeline- und Anlageninfrastruktur wird ebenfalls evaluiert, um die Wasserbehandlung zu optimieren, den langfristigen Feldkompressionsbedarf zu bestimmen und die Feldsammelnetze zu verbessern. Die Produktion in den sieben Tagen vom 5. November 2024 bis zum 11. November 2024 lag im Durchschnitt bei 10.706 boe/d aufgrund anhaltender Workover-Erfolge und der teilweisen Inbetriebnahme des ersten In-Field-Flowline-Wasserabscheiders.

Umfangreiche geologische Untersuchungen sowie die Ergebnisse jüngster Workovers deuten darauf hin, dass in den Karbonat-Formationen des 279 Km2 großen Lizenzgebiets des Unternehmens ein erhebliches, ungenutztes Kohlenwasserstoffpotenzial vorhanden ist. Diese Karbonat-Plattformen enthalten dicke Reservoirabschnitte, die mit seitlich ausgedehnten Evaporitschichten durchsetzt sind, was ideale Bedingungen für die Kohlenwasserstoffbindung schafft. Die Reservoirs sind analog zu Karbonatformationen im Sedimentbecken Westkanadas, wie Charlie Lake und Midale, die weiterhin erfolgreich monetarisiert werden. Indem das Unternehmen diese geologische Ähnlichkeit nutzt, schöpft es das Potenzial horizontaler und multilateraler Bohrungen aus, einer in Kanada bewährten Methode zur Verbesserung der Förderfähigkeit und Maximierung der Ausbeute aus diesen Reservoirs. Das Unternehmen verarbeitet außerdem zuvor erworbene 3D-Seismikdaten erneut und integriert vorläufige Ergebnisse in diese Untersuchungen. Es plant, ab 2025 Infill-Bohrungen und Bohrlochvertiefungsprogramme durchzuführen.

LNG in Kasachstan

Condor plant, die ersten LNG-Anlagen in Kasachstan zu entwickeln und LNG zu produzieren, zu verteilen und zu verkaufen, um den industriellen Dieselverbrauch auszugleichen. Zu den LNG-Anwendungen gehören Eisenbahnlokomotiven, Langstrecken-LKW-Flotten, Seeschiffe, Bergbaumaschinen, städtische Busflotten, landwirtschaftliche Maschinen und andere schwere Geräte und Maschinen mit Hochleistungsmotoren. In diesen Anwendungen wurde erfolgreich LNG-Kraftstoff in anderen Ländern eingesetzt.

Im August 2024 erhielt das Unternehmen eine zweite Erdgaszuteilung in Kasachstan, die als Ausgangsgas für die zweite modulare LNG-Produktionsanlage des Unternehmens verwendet werden soll, die sich in der Nähe des Hafens Kuryk am Kaspischen Meer befinden wird. Diese zweite Gaszuteilung wird die geplante LNG-Anlage des Unternehmens in Kuryk versorgen, die das Energieäquivalent von 565.000 Litern Dieselkraftstoff pro Tag produzieren wird und ausreicht, um 155 Fernbahnlokomotiven anzutreiben. Zusammen mit der im Januar 2024 bekannt gegebenen ersten Gaszuteilung für die Alga-LNG-Anlage wird der gesamte produzierte LNG-Kraftstoff ein Energieäquivalentvolumen von über einer Million Litern Diesel täglich haben und gleichzeitig die CO2-Emissionen um das Äquivalent von mehr als 38.000 Autos pro Jahr reduzieren.

Im Juli 2024 unterzeichnete das Unternehmen seinen ersten LNG-Rahmenvertrag (den "Rahmenvertrag") für die Produktion und Nutzung von LNG zum Betanken der kasachischen Lokomotiven. Der Rahmenvertrag wurde auch von der Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company JSC ("KTZ"), dem nationalen Eisenbahnbetreiber von Kasachstan, und der Wabtec Corporation ("Wabtec") (NYSE: WAB), einem in den USA ansässigen Lokomotivhersteller mit bestehenden Anlagen in Kasachstan, unterzeichnet. KTZ und Wabtec haben zuvor eine Absichtserklärung unterzeichnet, die Modernisierungsarbeiten zur Umrüstung der Hauptstreckenlokomotivflotte von KTZ für die Nutzung von LNG und zur Integration von LNG in neu gebaute Lokomotiven umfasst.

Der Rahmenvertrag führt Condor als Lieferant und Vertreiber des LNG in diese Strategie zur Modernisierung der Lokomotivflotte ein. Die Rahmenvereinbarung bietet außerdem einen detaillierten Rahmen, in dem die drei Parteien ihre Bemühungen koordinieren werden, um sicherzustellen, dass die LNG-Produktionsmengen von Condor mit der Lieferung neuer und umgebauter LNG-betriebener Lokomotiven von Wabtec zusammenfallen. Eine Arbeitsgruppe, die sich aus Mitgliedern aller Parteien zusammensetzt, ist dafür verantwortlich, die mit dieser Initiative verbundenen Leistungskennzahlen zu ermitteln und zu überwachen.

Die Rahmenvereinbarung ist von entscheidender Bedeutung für die Bereitstellung einer stabilen, wirtschaftlichen und umweltfreundlicheren Kraftstoffquelle für den Ausbau der Transkaspischen Internationalen Transportroute ("TITR"), die derzeit der kürzeste, schnellste und geopolitisch sicherste Transitkorridor für den Güterverkehr zwischen Asien und Europa ist. Die Regierung von Kasachstan und KTZ tätigen erhebliche Investitionen in die TITR-Infrastruktur, darunter den Ausbau des Schienennetzes, den Bau eines neuen Trockenhafens an der Grenze zwischen Kasachstan und China und die Erhöhung der Containerumschlagkapazitäten in verschiedenen Häfen am Kaspischen Meer.

Die geplante erste modulare LNG-Anlage wird in der Nähe der Stadt Alga errichtet und produziert jährlich 120.000 Tonnen LNG, was dem Energieäquivalent von 450.000 Litern Diesel pro Tag entspricht. Phase 1 der ersten Anlage soll derzeit in der zweiten Hälfte des Jahres 2026 mit der LNG-Produktion beginnen. Das Unternehmen treibt auch Alternativen zur Projektfinanzierung voran.

Lithium-Lizenz in Kasachstan

Das Unternehmen besitzt eine 100-prozentige Beteiligung an dem zusammenhängenden, 37.300 Hektar großen Gebiet, dass die unterirdischen Explorationsrechte für feste Mineralien für eine Laufzeit von sechs Jahren gewährt (die "Lithium-Lizenz"). Aufgrund seines strategischen Zugangs zu den asiatischen und europäischen Lithiummärkten ist diese Region ideal für den schnellen Einsatz neuer Technologien zur direkten Lithiumextraktion ("DLE") geeignet, um Lithium für EV-Batterien und andere Stromspeicheranwendungen zu erzeugen.

Der anfängliche Entwicklungsplan für die Lithium-Lizenz umfasst das Bohren und Testen von zwei Quellen, um die Förderraten zu überprüfen, die seitliche Ausdehnung und die Konzentrationen von Lithium in den getesteten und ungetesteten Intervallen zu bestätigen, vorläufige technische Planungen für die Produktionsanlagen durchzuführen und einen Bericht über Mineralressourcen oder Mineralreserven gemäß National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects zu erstellen.

Bitte beachten Sie: Es gilt das englische Original dieser Pressemitteilung. Sie finden diese auf der Webseite des Unternehmens: https://condorenergies.ca/.

OPERATIVE ERGEBNISSE

Produktion 3 Monate zum 30. September 2024 2024 2023 Change Natural gas (Mcf) Uzbekistan 5,394,729 - 5,394,729 Türkiye 5,929 6,021 (92) 5,400,658 6,021 5,394,637 Condensate (barrels) Uzbekistan 21,771 - 21,771 Türkiye - - - 21,771 - 21,771 Neun Monate zum 30. September 2024 Natural gas (Mcf) Uzbekistan 12,794,678 - 12,794,678 Türkiye 27,324 33,564 (6,240) 12,822,002 33,564 12,788,438 Condensate (barrels) Uzbekistan 49,845 - 49,845 Türkiye - 10 (10) 49,845 10 49,835

Operating Netback - Usbekistan

2024 Operating netback - Uzbekistan1,2 ($000's) Natural Gas Q1 Q2 Q3 Total2 Natural gas sales 6,565 17,420 17,419 41,404 Royalties (1,203) (3,186) (3,215) (7,604) Production costs (2,288) (7,394) (7,394) (17,076) Transportation and selling (228) (619) (625) (1,472) Operating netback 1,2 2,846 6,221 6,185 15,252 Condensate Condensate sales 647 1,534 1,717 3,898 Royalties (128) (304) (339) (771) Production costs (37) (141) (146) (324) Transportation and selling (3) (7) (9) (19) Operating netback 1,2 479 1,082 1,223 2,784

Operating netback is a non-GAAP measure and is a term with no standardized meaning as prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the news release. The calculation of operating netback is aligned with the definition found in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook. Amounts are only presented fort he Uzbekistan segemnt.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company refers to "operating netback" in this news release, a term with no standardized meaning as prescribed by GAAP and which may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers. This additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Operating netback is calculated as sales less royalties, production costs and transportation and selling on a dollar basis and divided by the sales volume for the period on a per Mcf basis for natural gas and per boe basis for condensate. This non-GAAP measure is commonly used in the oil and gas industry to assist in measuring operating performance against prior periods on a comparable basis and has been presented to provide an additional measure to analyze the Company's sales on a per unit basis and the Company's ability to generate funds.

BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT ADVISORY

References herein to barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") are derived by converting gas to oil in the ratio of six thousand standard cubic feet ("Mcf") of gas to one barrel of oil based on an energy conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6 Mcf to 1 barrel, utilizing a conversion ratio at 6 Mcf to 1 barrel may be misleading as an indication of value, particularly if used in isolation.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities legislation. Such statements are generally identifiable by the terminology used, such as "expect", "plan", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "could", "would", "increase", "introduce", "provide", "generate", "envision", "apply", "include", "conduct", "prepare", "require", "continue", "reduce", or other similar wording. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, information concerning: the timing and ability to execute the Company's growth and sustainability strategies including the financing for these growth and sustainability strategies; the timing and ability to operate and increase production and overall recovery rates at eight gas fields in Uzbekistan; the timing and ability to increase domestic gas supply and contribute to carbon emissions reductions; the timing and ability to conduct production enhancement services, produce natural gas and realize domestic gas sales proceeds; the timing and ability to increase production by implementing artificial lift, workover and drilling programs; the timing and ability to estimate the baseline production rate and offset the natural reservoir production declines; the timing and ability to continue perforating newly identified, non-depleted and bypassed pay intervals; the timing and ability to increase the sustainability of low carbon fuels as a responsible and stable bridge for the energy transition to net-zero energy; the timing and ability to increase the number of in-field flowline water separation systems; the timing and ability to investigate deeper horizons; the timing and ability to reprocess 3-D seismic data and conduct a 3-D seismic program; the timing and ability to collect reservoir and production data; the timing and ability to evaluate existing pipeline and facilities infrastructure for optimization of water handling, field compression and the in-field gathering network; the timing and ability of the Company to conduct infill drilling and well deepening programs in 2025; the timing and ability to provide production guidance; the timing and ability to use the two natural gas allocations from the Government of Kazakhstan as feed gas for the Company's modular LNG production facilities; the timing and ability to liquefy the gas to produce LNG; the timing and ability to fuel LNG powered rail locomotives and large mine haul trucks; the timing and ability to contribute to carbon emissions reductions by displacing diesel fuel usage; the timing and ability to conduct detailed engineering; the timing and ability to confirm LNG volume commitments with end-users; the Company's expectations in respect of the future uses of LNG; the timing and ability to obtain funding and proceed with construction of LNG production facilities; the sufficiency of the second natural gas allocation to power mainline rail locomotives; the potential for the Lithium License area to contain commercial deposits; future lithium testing results; the material untapped hydrocarbon potential in the carbonate formations of the Company's license area; the timing and ability to fund, permit and complete planned activities including drilling two additional wells and conduct preliminary engineering for the production facilities; the timing and ability to optimize the planned method for direct lithium extraction; the timing and ability to generate a report in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects; the timing and ability to produce the lithium by utilizing closed-looped DLE production technologies; the timing and ability to have a much smaller environmental footprint than existing lithium production operations; the timing and ability to commence exploration mining activities to evaluate the potential for commercial lithium brine deposits; projections and timing with respect to natural gas and condensate production; expected markets, prices and costs for future gas and condensate sales; the timing and ability to obtain various approvals and conduct the Company's planned exploration and development activities; the timing and ability to access natural gas pipelines; the timing and ability to access domestic and export sales markets; anticipated capital expenditures; forecasted capital and operating budgets and cashflows; anticipated working capital; sources and availability of financing for potential budgeting shortfalls; the timing and ability to obtain future funding on favourable terms, if at all; general business strategies and objectives; the timing and ability to obtain exploration contract, production contract and operating license extensions; the potential for additional contractual work commitments; the ability to meet and fund the contractual work commitments; the satisfaction of the work commitments; the results of non-fulfilment of work commitments; projections relating to the adequacy of the Company's provision for taxes; the expected impacts of adopting amendments to IFRS accounting policies; and treatment under governmental regulatory regimes and tax laws.

This news release also includes forward-looking information regarding health risk management including, but not limited to: travel restrictions including shelter in place orders, curfews and lockdowns which may impact the timing and ability of Company personnel, suppliers and contractors to travel internationally, travel domestically and to access or deliver services, goods and equipment to the fields of operation; the risk of shutting in or reducing production due to travel restrictions, Government orders, crew illness, and the availability of goods, works and essential services for the fields of operations; decreases in the demand for oil and gas; decreases in natural gas, condensate and crude oil prices; potential for gas pipeline or sales market interruptions; the risk of changes to foreign currency controls, availability of foreign currencies, availability of hard currency, and currency controls or banking restrictions which restrict or prevent the repatriation of funds from or to foreign jurisdiction in which the Company operates; the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cashflows; access to capital and borrowings to fund operations and new business projects; the timing and ability to meet financial and other reporting deadlines; and the inherent increased risk of information technology failures and cyber-attacks.

By its very nature, such forward-looking information requires Condor to make assumptions that may not materialize or that may not be accurate. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: regulatory changes; the timing of regulatory approvals; the risk that actual minimum work programs will exceed the initially estimated amounts; the results of exploration and development drilling and related activities; prior lithium testing results may not be indicative of future testing results or actual results; imprecision of reserves estimates and ultimate recovery of reserves; the effectiveness of lithium mining and production methods including DLE technology; historical production and testing rates may not be indicative of future production rates, capabilities or ultimate recovery; the historical composition and quality of oil and gas may not be indicative of future composition and quality; general economic, market and business conditions; industry capacity; uncertainty related to marketing and transportation; competitive action by other companies; fluctuations in oil and natural gas prices; the effects of weather and climate conditions; fluctuation in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; the ability of suppliers to meet commitments; actions by governmental authorities, including increases in taxes; decisions or approvals of administrative tribunals and the possibility that government policies or laws may change or government approvals may be delayed or withheld; changes in environmental and other regulations; risks associated with oil and gas operations, both domestic and international; international political events; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Condor. Capital expenditures may be affected by cost pressures associated with new capital projects, including labour and material supply, project management, drilling rig rates and availability, and seismic costs.

These risk factors are discussed in greater detail in filings made by Condor with Canadian securities regulatory authorities including the Company's Annual Information Form, which may be accessed through the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca).

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of important factors affecting forward-looking information is not exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Condor does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

ABKÜRZUNGSVERZEICHNIS

Im Folgenden finden Sie eine Zusammenfassung der in dieser Pressemitteilung verwendeten Abkürzungen:

Mcf Tausende von Standard-Kubikfuß

Mcf/D Tausende von Standard-Kubikfuß pro Tag

boe Barrels Öläquivalent

boe/d Barrel Öläquivalent pro Tag

bopd Barrels Öl pro Tag

CEO Vorstandsvorsitzender

CFO Finanzvorstand

3-D Dreidimensional

CAD Kanadischer Dollar

USD US-amerikanischer Dollar

LNG Verflüssigtes Erdgas (Liquefied Natural Gas)

DLE Direkte Lithium-Gewinnung (Direct Lithium Extraction)

EV Elektrofahrzeug (electrical vehicle)

Die TSX übernimmt keine Verantwortung für die Angemessenheit oder Richtigkeit dieser Pressemitteilung. Es gilt die englischsprachige Version dieser Mitteilung.

UNTERNEHMENSKONTAKT

Don Streu, President and CEO

ODER Sandy Quilty, Vice President of Finance and CFO

Tel: +1 403-201-9694.



NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG:

Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach:http://www.irw-press.com/alert_subscription.php?lang=de&isin=CA20676A1084Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.https://www.wallstreet-online.de/nachricht/18709978-condor-veroeffentlich-ergebnisse-dritten-quartals-2024