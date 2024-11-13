Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
WKN: A1JFWK | ISIN: US61945C1036 | Ticker-Symbol: 02M
Tradegate
13.11.24
20:21 Uhr
24,890 Euro
+0,540
+2,22 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
13.11.2024 22:26 Uhr
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 Per Share



TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 19, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 5, 2024.

The declaration and payment of any future dividends is subject to approval by Mosaic's Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company's Board of Directors will declare future dividends.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Investors:

Joan Tong, CFA
The Mosaic Company
863-640-0826
joan.tong@mosaicco.com

Jason Tremblay
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4226
jason.tremblay@mosaicco.com

Media:

Ben Pratt
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
